TikTok becomes entertainment partner of İKSV

ISTANBUL

TikTok has become the entertainment partner of the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

TikTok‘s partnership with İKSV will bring together creatives from around the world to discover, create and share stories they love in creative fields from music to film and theater to contemporary art. The announcement has come after TikTok announced similar partnerships with Cannes Film Festival and Montreux Jazz Festival.

With the İKSV partnership, TikTok aims to further inspire cinemagoers, art lovers, future cinematographers and musicians as a platform where they can express their creativity.

“As a leading destination for community-driven entertainment, over 1 billion people turn to TikTok to be entertained, find and share their joy with others, learn new things, and bring their creativity to life,” said TikTok’s Middle East, Turkey, Africa and Pakistan’s Head of Marketing Paul Katrib.

“Entertainment on TikTok is more than just surprising, delightful moments because users share an authentic and rewarding sense of community unlike that of any other platform. From music to cinema, theater to modern art, we hope that through this partnership we will continue to enrich life through creativity.”

Stating that through the partnership with TikTok, they will be able to take their artistic events and festivals to millions of people and attract a new generation of young audiences. İKSV General Director Görgün Taner said:

“We believe that through this partnership we will be able to provide an even greater platform for our creators, and in doing so, learn a great deal off them as well. This partnership will also allow a voice for many of our creators wanting to gain access to greater audiences not only in our country but across the world.”

The 29th Istanbul Jazz Festival, to take place between June 25 and July 7, will be the first place where audiences can experience the İKSV - TikTok partnership live on stage.

As part of the “Jazz in the Parks” concert series, artist Ceren Gündoğdu will perform some popular TikTok hits along with TikTok creators.

The event will take place on July 1 at Karaköy Park.

The next step of the partnership will be during the 17th Istanbul Biennial. The Biennial attracts the most art goers of any of the world’s art exhibitions and will work with TikTok to bring content to an even greater number of art lovers across the platform.

The partnership will feature throughout the Istanbul Film Festival, Istanbul Theater Festival and Istanbul Music Festival.