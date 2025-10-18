Tigem Castle findings reveal Iron Age past

Tigem Castle findings reveal Iron Age past

ARDAHAN
Tigem Castle findings reveal Iron Age past

Archaeological excavations at the Tigem Castle in the eastern province of Ardahan’s Göle district have unveiled new findings that shed light on the traces of the Iron Age in the region.

The rescue excavations, carried out with the permission of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, are led by Kars Museum Director Hakim Aslan and scientifically supervised by Ayşegül Akın Aras from Ardahan University.

The excavations aim to clarify the architectural features, historical layers and settlement pattern of the ancient fortress. During the latest stage of research, archaeologists uncovered structural remains from both the Early and Late Iron Ages.

“We have reached a significant stage in our excavations,” Aslan said, adding that the work is being carried out meticulously.

“We found architectural remains belonging to the Early Iron Age in the deeper layers and remains from the Late Iron Age just above them. Numerous ceramic fragments helped us in dating the site, leading us to evidence dating back around 3,500 years,” he explained.

Archaeologist Taygun Kotan emphasized the strategic position of Ardahan as a historical gateway connecting the Caucasus and Anatolia. “Our studies indicate that Tigem Castle stands out as the most sophisticated Iron Age fortress identified in the region,” he noted.

Measuring approximately 220 by 185 meters, the site is believed to be the largest Iron Age Fortress discovered within Ardahan’s borders.

“The fortress embodies nearly all typical characteristics of Iron Age fortresses found across Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Anatolia and northern Iran,” Kotan described.

Explaining the organization of the site, Kotan said the inner citadel was inhabited by the ruling elite, while the area between the inner and outer walls was home to local residents. “This was both a fortress and a social living space.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

    Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

  2. Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

    Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

  3. French police hunt Louvre jewel thieves

    French police hunt Louvre jewel thieves

  4. British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

    British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

  5. St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal

    St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal
Recommended
British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball
St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal

St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal
Protective shelter completed over House of the Muses

Protective shelter completed over House of the Muses
Roman-era wine traces found in Adıyaman

Roman-era wine traces found in Adıyaman
Two cultures speak through Tohru’s cuisine

Two cultures speak through Tohru’s cuisine
Artweeks Istanbul opens to art enthusiasts

Artweeks Istanbul opens to art enthusiasts
WORLD Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that a ceasefire in Gaza was still holding after Israel carried out deadly strikes on the territory over alleged truce violations by Hamas.

ECONOMY Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

As gold prices soar to unprecedented heights, Turkish families are rushing to invest their savings in the precious metal, triggering shortages of small bars and coins across Istanbul’s bustling Grand Bazaar and Kuyumcukent, a massive jewelry production and trade complex located in Istanbul.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿