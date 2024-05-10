Three senior cops suspended amid organized crime probe

ANKARA
Three high-ranking police officers have been suspended from their duties at the police department in the capital Ankara amid an ongoing investigation into an organized crime syndicate.

The suspended officers include Murat Çelik, the deputy provincial police chief in charge of combating organized crimes, Kerem Gökay Öner, the branch manager overseeing organized crime investigations and Şevket Demircan, the deputy head of the organized crime branch.

The Interior Ministry disclosed the suspensions in a statement issued on May 9.

Local media reports have linked the criminal organization under scrutiny to Ayhan Bora Kaplan, described as its leader. Kaplan, previously known to law enforcement, was apprehended last September at Ankara's Esenboğa Airport while attempting to flee the country with a substantial sum of money.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya had previously confirmed the suspension of nine police officers, including four high-ranking officials, over suspected ties to the same criminal network in October of last year.

The investigation into the group's activities encompasses a wide range of allegations, including the establishment of a criminal network, intentional injury and deprivation of liberty.

Authorities have extended their probe beyond Ankara, with police operations unfolding in provinces such as Ağrı, Kocaeli, Çorum and Konya provinces. During these operations, law enforcement officials seized a significant cache of unlicensed firearms and ammunition from suspects' residences.

Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye
WORLD More than 100,000 people have fled Gazas Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah in recent days, the United Nations said on May 10, with Israeli tanks encircling the eastern half of the southern Gaza city, under threat of a full-scale ground invasion.
ECONOMY Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

A series of measures designed to boost public savings will be announced on May 13, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, without providing other details.
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

