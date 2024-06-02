Ankara condemns attack on Turkish journalist in Pennsylvania

ANKARA
The Foreign Ministry has condemned an attack on Yunus Paksoy, the Washington representative of private broadcaster CNN Türk and daily Hürriyet, during a live broadcast in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.

The incident on June 1 occurred near a farm where Fetullah Gülen, the U.S.-based leader of FETÖ, the group behind the failed 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye, is believed to reside.

While Paksoy was broadcasting live for CNN Türk, an individual drove a car into him. The man then exited the vehicle, struck Paksoy’s camera and hurled an insult at him. The broadcast was cut off as the camera fell to the ground.

Paksoy later resumed the broadcast, announcing his intention to file an assault charge.

In a statement later in the day, the Turkish ministry said appropriate measures were being taken by U.S. authorities to ensure "those responsible for the attack, as well as those who incited it," are held accountable under the law.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also condemned the attack, assuring Paksoy that "we will follow up on the issue and take every step to ensure that those involved in this despicable attack receive the punishment they deserve."

According to Daily Sabah, the attacker has been identified as Ahmet Can, a member of FETÖ. The man is alleged to be a key figure in FETÖ's judicial structure, referred to in Türkiye as the "shadow justice minister."

