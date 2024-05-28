German pilots tour Türkiye in sporty planes

ESKISEHIR

Fifteen German pilots and their families have traveled in their sporty airplanes to several Turkish cities, showcasing the potential of aviation tourism in the country.

The group, including doctors and lawyers arrived at the Sivrihisar Aviation Center in the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir for their last stop after visiting Istanbul, Antalya and Adıyaman, and will return to Germany after a four-day visit.

The aviation enthusiasts embarked on their journey to explore Türkiye’s historical and touristic sites, organized by the Fly2Troy group. The pilots departed from Adıyaman Airport, reaching Eskişehir after a three-hour flight.

Upon landing on the aviation center Necati Artan facilities in Sivrihisar district, they were greeted with flowers.

Kamuran Keskin, head of the Sivrihisar Aviation Club Association, expressed his delight in hosting the German pilots.

“We are very happy to welcome aviation enthusiasts from Germany. Sivrihisar Aviation Center, established to promote aviation culture, has made its name internationally through its activities.”

Keskin also highlighted the region’s airshows, which attract tens of thousands annually and has been recognized by the European Airshows Council.

Keskin highlighted efforts to increase such trips and activities to boost aviation in Türkiye.

“The facilitation of procedures for foreign-registered aircraft has significantly benefited aviation tourism in our country,” he noted.

Such flight tours also include destinations like Çanakkale, İzmir, Antalya, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman, Nevşehir and Istanbul in their routes.

During their stay in Eskişehir, the German pilots and their families toured the Air and Space Museum at the Sivrihisar Aviation Center, viewing aircrafts of historical significance.