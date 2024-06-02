Ankara won’t let fait accompli in Syria’s north: Defense chief

Ankara won’t let fait accompli in Syria’s north: Defense chief

ANKARA
Ankara won’t let fait accompli in Syria’s north: Defense chief

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has denounced the PYD/YPG terrorist group’s latest election attempts in northern Syria, asserting that Ankara will not tolerate any fait accompli in the region.

The PKK's Syrian branch, PYD/YPG, recently called for a so-called local election in northeastern Syria to gain legitimacy. The terror group initiated the campaigns east of the Euphrates, with the initial date set for May 30, but later postponed to June 11.

The campaign of the so-called local elections is unacceptable in terms of Syria's territorial integrity, Güler told daily Milliyet.

The terrorist organization's conduct of elections will have adverse effects on maintaining peace and stability in the region, he added.

“I reiterate once again that we will not allow any fait accompli in violation of our national security and the territorial integrity of our neighbors,” the defense minister said.

Speaking about the cooperation between the U.S. and PKK/YPG in Syria under the pretext of fighting the ISIL, the minister noted that this partnership is incompatible with the spirit of alliance and jeopardizes the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria.

"If the goal is to combat ISIL, cooperation should be with allies, not terrorists, and we have always expressed our readiness for that. We are the ones who fought side by side with ISIL, neutralizing thousands of the most radical ISIL terrorists and liberating Syria from ISIL,” Güler said.

Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Turkish forces killed the leader of ISIL, code-named Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, during an operation in Syria.

On May 30, a senior U.S. official asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons
LATEST NEWS

  1. Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

    Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

  2. Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

    Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

  3. Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

    Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

  4. Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

    Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

  5. Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter

    Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter
Recommended
Young girl wins worldwide piano competition with unique learning method

Young girl wins worldwide piano competition with unique learning method
Ankara condemns attack on Turkish journalist in Pennsylvania

Ankara condemns attack on Turkish journalist in Pennsylvania
Demand to check ‘proper Schengen visa use’ stirs debate

Demand to check ‘proper Schengen visa use’ stirs debate
Erdoğan urges opposition to reflect amid softening period

Erdoğan urges opposition to reflect amid 'softening period'
İzmir launches electric taxis to reduce pollution, costs

İzmir launches electric taxis to reduce pollution, costs
Scientists develop hydrogel to combat drought in Mediterranean vineyards

Scientists develop hydrogel to combat drought in Mediterranean vineyards
WORLD Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul partially suspended the agreement last year after the North put a spy satellite into orbit, but the NSC said it would tell the cabinet "to suspend the entire effect of the 'September 19 Military Agreement' until mutual trust between the two Koreas is restored."

ECONOMY Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Second-hand vehicles sales declined by 15 percent in the first four months of 2024 compared to the same period of last year.
SPORTS ‘Special One’ takes over Fenerbahçe post

‘Special One’ takes over Fenerbahçe post

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is to be unveiled as the new coach of Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 2 night.
﻿