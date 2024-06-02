Iranian ex-president Ahmadinejad registers new bid for post

Iranian ex-president Ahmadinejad registers new bid for post

TEHRAN
Iranian ex-president Ahmadinejad registers new bid for post

Iran's hardline former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on Sunday registered his candidacy for a presidential election this month, state media has reported.

The Islamic republic goes to the polls on June 28 to replace ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Ahmadinejad, 67, held the post for two straight terms from 2005 to 2013, a period marked by a standoff with the West especially over Iran's nuclear program and his incendiary remarks on Israel.

Like all presidential hopefuls, his bid is pending the approval of the Guardian Council, a conservative-dominated body of 12 jurists that vets all candidates for public office.

Ahmadinejad was previously disqualified from entering the presidential race in the 2021 and 2017 elections.

"I am confident that all the country's problems can be solved by making maximum use of national capacities," he said after submitting his bid at the interior ministry yesterday.

In 2005, Ahmadinejad gained worldwide notoriety when he said Iran's arch foe Israel was doomed to be "wiped off the map" and also asserted that the Holocaust was a "myth.”

Nationwide protests broke out against Ahmadinejad's disputed re-election in 2009 and the state's response led to dozens of deaths and thousands of arrests.

Candidate registration opened on May 30 and will close today.

Other prominent figures including moderate ex-parliament speaker Ali Larijani and ultraconservative former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili have also registered their bids.

The Guardian Council will announce the final list of candidates on June 11 after it has completed its vetting procedures.

Ahmedinejad,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons
LATEST NEWS

  1. Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

    Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

  2. Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

    Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

  3. Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

    Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

  4. Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

    Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

  5. Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter

    Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter
Recommended
Another historic US trial, this time of Bidens son Hunter

Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter
ICJ is collateral damage in dysfunctional global system: experts

ICJ is collateral damage in dysfunctional global system: experts
Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war

Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war
Sheinbaum makes history as Mexicos first woman president

Sheinbaum makes history as Mexico's first woman president
South Africas Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback

South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
India awaits election results after deluge of disinformation

India awaits election results after deluge of disinformation
European powers seek to censure Iran at UN nuclear meeting

European powers seek to censure Iran at UN nuclear meeting
WORLD Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul partially suspended the agreement last year after the North put a spy satellite into orbit, but the NSC said it would tell the cabinet "to suspend the entire effect of the 'September 19 Military Agreement' until mutual trust between the two Koreas is restored."

ECONOMY Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Second-hand vehicles sales declined by 15 percent in the first four months of 2024 compared to the same period of last year.
SPORTS ‘Special One’ takes over Fenerbahçe post

‘Special One’ takes over Fenerbahçe post

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is to be unveiled as the new coach of Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 2 night.
﻿