Danish PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment'

Danish PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment'

COPENHAGEN
Danish PM says Greenland showdown at decisive moment

Denmark's prime minister has said her country faces a "decisive moment" in its diplomatic battle with the United States over Greenland, after President Donald Trump again suggested using force to seize the Arctic territory.

Ahead of meetings in Washington from Monday on the global scramble for key raw materials, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that "there is a conflict over Greenland."

"This is a decisive moment" with stakes that go beyond the immediate issue of Greenland's future, she added in a debate with other Danish political leaders.

Frederiksen posted on Facebook that "we are ready to defend our values, wherever it is necessary, also in the Arctic. We believe in international law and in peoples' right to self-determination."

Germany and Sweden backed Denmark against Trump's latest claims to the self-governing Danish territory.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemned U.S. "threatening rhetoric" after Trump repeated that Washington was "going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not."

"Sweden, the Nordic countries, the Baltic states, and several major European countries stand together with our Danish friends," he told a defense conference in Salen where the U.S. general in charge of NATO took part.

Germany reiterated its support for Denmark and Greenland ahead of the Washington discussions.

Before meeting U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio Monday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadehpul held talks in Iceland to address the "strategic challenges of the Far North," according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

"Security in the arctic is becoming more and more important" and "is part of our common interest in NATO", he said at a joint news conference with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

    Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

  2. Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

    Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

  3. At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

    At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

  4. Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

    Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

  5. CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

    CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage
Recommended
Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way
At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN
Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’
Tehran faces rising int’l pressure amid deadly protest crackdown

Tehran faces rising int’l pressure amid deadly protest crackdown
Venezuela eyes new agenda with EU, UK

Venezuela eyes 'new agenda' with EU, UK
Most vaccine-hesitant people eventually got COVID jab: Study

Most vaccine-hesitant people eventually got COVID jab: Study
Germany plays down threat of US invading Greenland

Germany plays down threat of US invading Greenland
WORLD Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s canceled talks with Iranian officials amid a protest crackdown, telling Iranian citizens “help is on its way.”
ECONOMY Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Domestic investors’ equity holdings grew 32.1 percent year-on-year to 4.76 trillion Turkish Liras ($110 billion) last year, according to the “Financial Market Summary Data 2025” compiled by the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TSPB) from the Central Bank and the Central Securities Depository (MKK).  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿