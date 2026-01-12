Record low homicide rates in London as mayor defends policies

The number of homicides in London last year were the lowest since 2014, U.K. police data revealed Monday, at a time when mayor Sadiq Khan faces mounting criticism over criminality in the British capital.

There were 97 homicides in 2025, the lowest total since 2014, and London's homicide rate per capita was the lowest since records began in 1997, according to the new figures.

"Many people have been trying to talk London down, but the evidence tells a very different story," Khan said in a statement.

"It's clear that our sustained focus on being both tough on crime and tough on the complex causes of crime is working," he added.

Khan has faced fierce criticism from Conservative and far-right politicians in the U.K., as well as international figures like X owner Elon Musk, who claim that criminality in London has increased.

Some of his critics pin the accusations on the mayor's pro-immigration stance.

The Labour party politician, who became London's first Muslim mayor in 2016 and regularly uses his platform to celebrate the capital's diversity, has also faced rising Islamophobic attacks on social media.

"The statistics speak for themselves, London is a safe place to live, work and visit. Thanks to the work of our dedicated officers, violent crime has reduced, and homicides are at their lowest levels since 2014," the Met police said in a press release.

