Mersin football field offers stunning backdrop for amateur matches

MERSIN
Perched atop a hill in the Mediterranean province of Mersin's Aydıncık district, an astroturf field offers breathtaking views of the shimmering sea on one side and the majestic Toros mountains on the other.

In Mersin, a bustling hub of both industry and tourism, investments in sports infrastructure have flourished, with football fields cropping up in every district. Yet, none can rival the unique allure of this astroturf field.

This stunning panorama is so striking that even professional league players would envy such a backdrop, players often joke.

Local youths gather here, enjoying regular matches while marveling at the unparalleled scenery.

Türkiye has a rich “Halı Saha” or mini-football culture, with amateur teams typically made up of friends or co-workers who get together after work or on weekends for friendly but intense seven-a-side games.

The small artificial grass fields serve as social hubs, where people of all ages gather to play and watch regular, affordable matches within their community, often followed by socializing over tea and snacks.

The matches have become a battleground for skill and passion, so much so that a new trend of goalkeeper rental services has emerged.

Stating that they play matches here two days a week, Ahmet Erhan, one of the regular players, shared, “We work during the day, and when the work is over, we come and play football here. This is the first time I have seen such a field. It is a very beautiful place.”

In the field established on the hill at zero altitude to the sea in the Atatürk neighborhood of the district, the players often exchange banter about retrieving stray balls.

“Sometimes we joke that the one who throws the ball has to go get it,” stated Ahmet Ayhan, another avid player. “But thankfully, there is a net above, so there is no such risk.”

Reşat Kaya, a visitor to the carpet field, also expressed awe at the breathtaking vistas.

“I have never seen such a view before. After work, we come here to unwind and enjoy the scenery.”

