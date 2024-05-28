Endangered species encounter on Mount Cudi captured

ŞIRNAK

A thermal camera installed on Mount Cudi in the eastern province of Şırnak's Silopi district has captured a unique encounter between an Anatolian leopard and a striped hyena, both of which are under the looming threat of extinction.

The footage shows the leopard taking an attack position while watching the hyena, which also appears alert. Additionally, the camera captured three otters running and swimming toward a waterbed, Silopi District Governor Cihat Koç shared on social media.

“On one hand, the tense moments between these rare species, which have never been seen in the same frame in our country until today, and on the other, the playful activities of otters,” he captioned.

Ergün Bacak, a lecturer at Istanbul University’s Cerrahpaşa Vocational School of Forestry, emphasized the importance of the footage.

“The image is incredibly valuable. Both the Anatolian leopard and the striped hyena are very rare species in Türkiye. There are fewer than 50 hyenas and only 10-15 Anatolian leopards in the country. Such an encounter is extraordinary,” he noted. “The otter, though endangered, is more widespread and can even be seen in Istanbul where habitats remain relatively undisturbed.”

Veterinarian Doğuş Özdil also remarked on the significance of the sightings.

“The striped hyena seen in our country is under significant threat, with around 10,000 left in the world. They live solitary lives. The Anatolian leopard was seen in our country for the first time since 1974, and their numbers are critically low. Human activities such as hydroelectric power plants, mines and dams have reduced their habitats.”

“Conservation efforts in Iran, Armenia, and Azerbaijan have been somewhat successful, and the Anatolian leopards seen in Türkiye are likely males from these regions.”