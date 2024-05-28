Endangered species encounter on Mount Cudi captured

Endangered species encounter on Mount Cudi captured

ŞIRNAK
Endangered species encounter on Mount Cudi captured

A thermal camera installed on Mount Cudi in the eastern province of Şırnak's Silopi district has captured a unique encounter between an Anatolian leopard and a striped hyena, both of which are under the looming threat of extinction.

The footage shows the leopard taking an attack position while watching the hyena, which also appears alert. Additionally, the camera captured three otters running and swimming toward a waterbed, Silopi District Governor Cihat Koç shared on social media.

“On one hand, the tense moments between these rare species, which have never been seen in the same frame in our country until today, and on the other, the playful activities of otters,” he captioned.

Ergün Bacak, a lecturer at Istanbul University’s Cerrahpaşa Vocational School of Forestry, emphasized the importance of the footage.

“The image is incredibly valuable. Both the Anatolian leopard and the striped hyena are very rare species in Türkiye. There are fewer than 50 hyenas and only 10-15 Anatolian leopards in the country. Such an encounter is extraordinary,” he noted. “The otter, though endangered, is more widespread and can even be seen in Istanbul where habitats remain relatively undisturbed.”

Veterinarian Doğuş Özdil also remarked on the significance of the sightings.

“The striped hyena seen in our country is under significant threat, with around 10,000 left in the world. They live solitary lives. The Anatolian leopard was seen in our country for the first time since 1974, and their numbers are critically low. Human activities such as hydroelectric power plants, mines and dams have reduced their habitats.”

“Conservation efforts in Iran, Armenia, and Azerbaijan have been somewhat successful, and the Anatolian leopards seen in Türkiye are likely males from these regions.”

endangered ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC
LATEST NEWS

  1. Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

    Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

  2. Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

    Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

  3. Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

    Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

  4. Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

    Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

  5. Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line

    Israeli strikes rock Rafah as US says offensive does not cross red line
Recommended
Burdur dialysis center shuts after patients get severely ill

Burdur dialysis center shuts after patients get severely ill
German pilots tour Türkiye in sporty planes

German pilots tour Türkiye in sporty planes
Samsun breads take top two spots on worlds best list

Samsun breads take top two spots on 'world's best' list
Shutterbugs capture stunning views from Nemrut peak

Shutterbugs capture stunning views from Nemrut peak
92 mln TL in fines imposed on polluting ships in Antalya

92 mln TL in fines imposed on polluting ships in Antalya
Istanbul Municipality opens course to support women drivers

Istanbul Municipality opens course to support women drivers
WORLD Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Israel has allegedly conducted a nearly decade-long campaign to obstruct the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants against its leaders, according to the Guardian.

ECONOMY Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

A minimum corporate tax will be applied to global companies operating in Türkiye that have not been subject to taxation due to not having headquarters in the country, generating a significant inflow of resources for Türkiye.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿