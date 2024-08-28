Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

ANKARA
Twelve people, including three FETÖ suspects, have been apprehended while attempting to illegally cross into Greece from the northwestern city of Edirne, the Defense Ministry announced on Aug. 28.

The individuals were intercepted by Turkish border forces, the ministry said in a written statement.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 20 other FETÖ suspects were apprehended in operations across 11 of the country’s 81 provinces, including Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir.

The suspects were believed to be involved in the organization’s “military secret structure,” according to Yerlikaya.

Last month, Türkiye commemorated the anniversary of the 2016 coup attempt orchestrated by FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fethullah Gülen.

The foiled coup targeted key locations in Ankara, Istanbul and others elsewhere, leading to the deaths of over 250 people.

Official figures from 2022 say over 330,000 individuals with links to FETÖ have been detained since the incident, with nearly 20,000 currently serving prison sentences.

Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara
