Thracian city acts to relocate historic Kırkpınar wrestling arena

EDİRNE

Authorities in Edirne, the historic Thracian city, have decided to relocate the traditional arena that has long hosted Türkiye’s centuries-old Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, as part of the ongoing restoration and revival of Edirne Palace.

Officials confirmed that the traditional wrestling area will be moved from its current location within the palace’s garden to a nearby site. The decision comes under a broader revival project, which aims to restore the historical layout of the former Ottoman complex.

Yasin Yıldız, head of the country’s national palaces administration, said the relocation would not affect the festival’s deep-rooted ties to Edirne.

He noted that the current arena is not the festival’s original site and confirmed that the new location would be very close to the existing one.

Held annually in Edirne, near Türkiye’s northwestern border with Greece, the Kırkpınar festival is widely regarded as one of the world’s oldest continuous sporting events, dating back to the 14th century. It is recognized by UNESCO as part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage.

According to legend, the tradition began in the 1360s when Ottoman soldiers wrestled to stay battle-ready, with two fighters said to have died after an exhausting, unresolved bout — giving rise to the event’s mythic origins.

Historically, the event is thought to have first taken place in what is now a village within modern-day Greece before moving to Edirne. Since 1924, matches have been held on Sarayiçi Island along the Tunca River.

Today, the competition sees wrestlers — known as “pehlivans” — coat themselves in olive oil and compete on grass fields, aiming to pin their opponent’s back to the ground. They wear traditional leather trousers called “kispet” and follow strict rituals, including ceremonial processions before matches.

Participants are selected based on skill and character, often invited through a symbolic tradition involving a red-based candle. Wrestlers compete across multiple categories, while the overall winner earns the prestigious title of “başpehlivan,” or head wrestler.

The festival also features youth divisions, ensuring the continuity of the sport across generations.

Many young wrestlers train year-round in local clubs, particularly in regions where oil wrestling remains a deeply rooted cultural practice.

The ultimate stage for the competition, the Sarayiçi arena, has undergone several upgrades over the decades.

In 1985, under then-Prime Minister Turgut Özal, major renovations introduced covered concrete stands. Additional tribunes were later completed in 1996 following initiatives during the presidency of Süleyman Demirel.

Despite these modernizations, discussions about relocating or redesigning the arena in line with its historical context have resurfaced periodically.