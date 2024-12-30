Ankara hosts Grand Atatürk Run

ANKARA

Scores of individuals in Ankara competed in the 89th Grand Atatürk Run on Dec. 29, organized annually to mark the anniversary of the arrival of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in the capital.

Participants embarked upon the 10-kilometer race from Dikmen’s Keklikpınarı at around 11 a.m., concluding the competition in front of the Ankara railway station.

Turkish Athletics Federation head Ahmet Karadağ underlined that they were pleased to end the competition without any problems at the conclusion of the race, stating, "It is the symbolic race of Ankara. We'll raise the rewards and elevate the race to the level of global competitions."



Karadağ also unveiled their objective of holding the race with the participation of 40,000 runners in the upcoming years.



Fatma Arık came first in the women's race as a result of the competition, while Bahattin Üney stood first in the men's race, the same as last year.



"I hope to win again next year after winning for the second consecutive year. I achieved my goal of becoming the champion once more," Üney said.



Arık, an athletic trainer, also shared excitement over her accomplishment. "I put forth a lot of effort and won this unique race with my coach's assistance."

One of the oldest and most significant events in Turkish sports, the Grand Atatürk Run was first held in 1936 with Atatürk's approval. While Galip Darılmaz was the first to win the tournament in its debut year, a woman named Lale Öztürk won first place in the first organization allowing the participation of women in 1992.