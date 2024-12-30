Ankara hosts Grand Atatürk Run

Ankara hosts Grand Atatürk Run

ANKARA
Ankara hosts Grand Atatürk Run

Scores of individuals in Ankara competed in the 89th Grand Atatürk Run on Dec. 29, organized annually to mark the anniversary of the arrival of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in the capital.

Participants embarked upon the 10-kilometer race from Dikmen’s Keklikpınarı at around 11 a.m., concluding the competition in front of the Ankara railway station.

Turkish Athletics Federation head Ahmet Karadağ underlined that they were pleased to end the competition without any problems at the conclusion of the race, stating, "It is the symbolic race of Ankara. We'll raise the rewards and elevate the race to the level of global competitions."

Karadağ also unveiled their objective of holding the race with the participation of 40,000 runners in the upcoming years.

Fatma Arık came first in the women's race as a result of the competition, while Bahattin Üney stood first in the men's race, the same as last year.

"I hope to win again next year after winning for the second consecutive year. I achieved my goal of becoming the champion once more," Üney said.

Arık, an athletic trainer, also shared excitement over her accomplishment. "I put forth a lot of effort and won this unique race with my coach's assistance."

One of the oldest and most significant events in Turkish sports, the Grand Atatürk Run was first held in 1936 with Atatürk's approval. While Galip Darılmaz was the first to win the tournament in its debut year, a woman named Lale Öztürk won first place in the first organization allowing the participation of women in 1992.

Anıtkabir,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

    Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

  2. Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

    Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

  3. Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency over gang violence

    Trinidad and Tobago declares state of emergency over gang violence

  4. Mideast wraps up tumultuous year, braces for hope, uncertainty in 2025

    Mideast wraps up tumultuous year, braces for hope, uncertainty in 2025

  5. Bahçeli says Öcalan talks mark an 'auspicious beginning'

    Bahçeli says Öcalan talks mark an 'auspicious beginning'
Recommended
Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months

Türkiye expects surge in Syrians’ return during summer months
Bahçeli says Öcalan talks mark an auspicious beginning

Bahçeli says Öcalan talks mark an 'auspicious beginning'
Turkish, Belgian top diplomats to discuss Syria, Türkiye-EU ties

Turkish, Belgian top diplomats to discuss Syria, Türkiye-EU ties
Türkiye-EU ties should return to ‘pre-Sarkozy era’: Fidan

Türkiye-EU ties should return to ‘pre-Sarkozy era’: Fidan
Erdoğan vows unity, progress in New Year message

Erdoğan vows unity, progress in New Year message
CHP urges EU action on visa delays for students

CHP urges EU action on visa delays for students
Poverty affects nearly 13 pct of Turks: Official data

Poverty affects nearly 13 pct of Turks: Official data
WORLD Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

Russia hits multiple targets in Ukraine

Russia launched an aerial attack on Ukraine Tuesday, striking the capital and other regions with multiple missiles and drones.
ECONOMY Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Turkish economy saw major policy shifts in 2024

Türkiye’s economy in 2024 experienced one of its most transformative years in recent memory, marked by critical policy adjustments aimed at tackling inflation and stabilizing markets.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿