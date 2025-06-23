Theater performed in sign language

ANKARA

A sign language performance of "The Gypsy Boxer," a one-man play crafted by the inclusive arts collective İşaret Sanat, captivated audiences at Ankara’s State Theater 75. Yıl Stage last night, delivering a powerful message of accessibility and empathy.

The play, designed specifically for deaf audiences, emphasizes the right to experience theater in Turkish Sign Language while also inviting hearing audiences to explore a new mode of communication.

İşaret Sanat is made up of deaf individuals, children of deaf parents, and volunteers who are passionate about sign language. The group’s mission is to expand artistic expression through sign language and foster inclusive cultural experiences.

Lead actor Cem Korkmaz, who comes from a deaf family and grew up fluent in sign language, said the performance fulfills a long-time dream of staging theater in a visual language.

A graduate of a fine arts program, Korkmaz has worked in short films and musicals but felt there was a serious gap when it came to stage performances in sign language.

“When we looked for Turkish or foreign-language plays we could adapt, abstract concepts in the texts proved difficult,” he told state-run Anadolu Agency. “Theater scripts often rely on metaphorical language, and this delayed us. But after a year of research and adaptation, we are finally bringing this dream to life.”

Korkmaz described the experience of performing entirely in sign language as deeply emotional. “This could be the spark for something bigger. It will be the first time in years that deaf audiences can watch a full theater production in their own language. That’s a joy we want to share.”

While the play centers on deaf accessibility, it is also open to hearing audiences. Korkmaz said this inclusion was intentional.

“I especially wanted people who don’t know sign language to come,” he said. “To spend 60 minutes immersed in a different environment, trying to follow something in an unfamiliar language — what will they feel? Can they empathize? Will they be bored? These are powerful questions, and we plan to ask them afterward.”

‘Visual arts are naturally suited to deaf culture’

Hasan Hüseyin Korkmaz, founder of İşaret Sanat, has worked with sign language for 25 years and says his core goal has always been to integrate it into the world of art.

He said the collective was officially launched in March and now has around 90 members, including deaf individuals, children of deaf or non-verbal parents, hearing individuals from deaf households and those simply interested in sign language.

The group has previously staged performances in dance, mime, short film and theater. Now, with “The Gypsy Boxer,” they are pushing boundaries by exploring dramatic narrative entirely through sign language.

“Deaf people around the world are naturally attuned to visual communication,” Korkmaz said. “They excel in fields like dance, ballet and even piano, and these forms align well with both sign language and deaf culture.”

He added that most artistic works rely heavily on spoken or written language, creating barriers to access.

“That’s why we chose to produce our own original art,” he said. “This not only offers cultural participation but also creates opportunities for socialization, employment and personal development.”

Following its Ankara premiere, “The Gypsy Boxer” is expected to tour other cities in Türkiye. Hasan Hüseyin Korkmaz thanked the General Directorate of State Theaters for their support and invited the public to attend.

“This is something truly original,” he said. “People love to say, ‘a first in Türkiye,’ but this isn’t just a slogan. It’s a genuine, distinctive moment for both deaf and hearing audiences. We hope everyone will join us.”