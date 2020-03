‘The Rake’s Progress’ opera in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Igor Stravinsky’s opera ‘The Rake’s Progress’ will be staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) throughout March. The opera, which was first staged in the world in 1951, will be at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera Stage on March 13, 14, 17, 18, 20 and 21.