‘The Horse Whisperer’ author Nicholas Evans dead at 72

  • August 17 2022 07:00:00

‘The Horse Whisperer’ author Nicholas Evans dead at 72

LONDON
‘The Horse Whisperer’ author Nicholas Evans dead at 72

British writer Nicholas Evans, who authored the international best-selling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at the age of 72, his literary agent announced on Monday.

A screenwriter and journalist as well as a novelist, Evans died on Tuesday last week following a heart attack. His death was only made public on Aug. 15.

“United Agents are very sad to announce the sudden death of the celebrated best-selling author Nicholas Evans who died suddenly on Tuesday ... following a heart attack, aged 72,” a statement said.

“The Horse Whisperer”, published in 1995, was Evans’ debut novel and earned him widespread global acclaim.

It chronicles the story of a trainer hired to help an injured teenager and her horse back to health after an injury and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide becoming a number one bestseller in 20 countries.

The book was turned into a movie in 1998 by Hollywood actor Robert Redford, who starred as the title character, with Scarlett Johansson playing young rider Grace MacLean in her breakout role.

Kristin Scott Thomas played her mother, and Sam Neill the father.

Evans, born in 1950 in western England, worked as a journalist in both print and broadcasting, before shifting into other television work and then novel writing.

His other work includes “The Loop” (1998), “The Smoke Jumper” (2001), “The Divide” (2005) and “The Brave” (2010).

ECONOMY Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
MOST POPULAR

  1. Singing songs of fraternity in New York for peace

    Singing songs of fraternity in New York for peace

  2. Arab Spring shot wins World Press Photo award

    Arab Spring shot wins World Press Photo award

  3. Commisioner’s book published in Turkish

    Commisioner’s book published in Turkish

  4. A life dedicated to Turkish Cypriot cause

    A life dedicated to Turkish Cypriot cause

  5. Egypt guest country at Ankara Film

    Egypt guest country at Ankara Film
Recommended
Academy apologizes to indigenous star

Academy apologizes to indigenous star
Curators saving Ukraine’s heritage at all costs

Curators saving Ukraine’s heritage at all costs
Amazon’s Bezos attends premiere for $1bn ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel

Amazon’s Bezos attends premiere for $1bn ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel
Temple of Artemis revived in digital environment

Temple of Artemis revived in digital environment
London lost one in seven pubs and bars since 2020

London lost one in seven pubs and bars since 2020
Iraq’s Garden of Eden now ‘like a desert’

Iraq’s Garden of Eden now ‘like a desert’
WORLD Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.

ECONOMY Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Warren Buffett’s company bet more on Apple and Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

SPORTS Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

Türkiye’s Can wins second European 10,000m title

Kenyan-born Turkish athlete Yasemin Can won her second European 10,000m title in Munich on Aug. 15 night as a trio of world-class heavyweights guaranteed their spots in respective finals.