'The Flash' dashes to box office win but stumbles short of estimates

'The Flash' dashes to box office win but stumbles short of estimates

WASHINGTON
The Flash dashes to box office win but stumbles short of estimates

Warner Bros.' "The Flash" sprinted to the top of North American box offices in its opening weekend, in a Friday-to-Sunday run dominated by spin-offs and sequels.

But the live-action take on the DC Comics superhero only brought in $55.1 million, according to figures released Sunday by Exhibitor Relations - earnings that analysts said were "far below estimates" for its debut.

Ezra Miller stars as the speedy protagonist, joined by other DC characters including Supergirl and Batman. It dethroned the latest "Transformers" installment, from Paramount, which was last weekend's top earner.

Notching the number two spot this weekend was "Elemental," an animated immigrant fable from Pixar, which earned $29.5 million in what was also its opening weekend.

Pixar's first totally original new film to hit theaters since the start of the pandemic is set in the fantastical Element City, where residents made out of fire, water, earth and air must learn to live in close proximity, despite their highly combustible differences.

Out of the top five highest-earning films this weekend, the rest were rounded out by movies with characters already familiar to generations of audiences.

Sony's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" picked up $27.8 million, bringing its cumulative domestic total to more than $280 million so far, with an additional $209 million internationally.

The film, a sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and the latest spin on the Marvel Comics superhero, picks up the story of half-Black, half-Latino Miles Morales, using an eye-popping blend of decades-old 2D comic book drawing techniques with the latest computer-generated visual effects.

Dropping to fourth place was "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," which earned $20 million, part of a $103.6 million haul so far.

Disney's "The Little Mermaid," a live-action remake of its 1989 animated tale of an underwater princess who gives up her voice in pursuit of true love, brought in $11.6 million. It has now earned some $253.5 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were "The Blackening" ($6 million), "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ($5 million), "The Boogeyman" ($3.8 million), "Fast X" ($1.6 million) and "Asteroid City" (limited release, $790,000).

TÜRKIYE MHP leader backs new economic administration

MHP leader backs new economic administration
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader backs new economic administration

    MHP leader backs new economic administration

  2. Minimum wage hiked 34 percent

    Minimum wage hiked 34 percent

  3. Top court rejects request to block treasury aid to HDP

    Top court rejects request to block treasury aid to HDP

  4. Astana partners meet for Ankara-Damascus normalization process

    Astana partners meet for Ankara-Damascus normalization process

  5. Cap on rent hike to be extended, says justice minister

    Cap on rent hike to be extended, says justice minister
Recommended
Exhibition invites to explore geography of human history

Exhibition invites to explore geography of human history
Iraq unveils ancient stone tablet returned by Italy

Iraq unveils ancient stone tablet returned by Italy
New details of Squid Game revealed

New details of Squid Game revealed
Türkiye’s underwater archaeological map underway

Türkiye’s underwater archaeological map underway
Remains of new species of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile

Remains of new species of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile
Paris Fashion Week looks to future with Pharrell Williams debut

Paris Fashion Week looks to future with Pharrell Williams debut
WORLD Rescue teams search for missing submersible

Rescue teams search for missing submersible

A tourist submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, began its descent to the wreck on June 19 but lost contact with the surface less than two hours later, according to authorities

ECONOMY Minimum wage hiked 34 percent

Minimum wage hiked 34 percent

The new minimum wage has been increased by 34 percent from 8,506 Turkish Liras to 11,402 liras (around $483), Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan has announced.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.