TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

ISTANBUL
TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

Vincenzo Montella. (AA photo)

 

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.

Five board members, including deputy president Mecnun Otyakmaz, resigned after their proposal for an extraordinary general assembly was rejected.

The federation announced its decisions following a meeting at its Riva headquarters in Istanbul.

It gave no reason for Montella’s dismissal and did not name a replacement.

The Italian coach, who took charge in September 2023, led Türkiye to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals. His departure follows four consecutive defeats in the Nations League and a group-stage exit at this year’s World Cup.

Speaking to reporters after leaving the meeting, Otyakmaz said Mustafa Temel Bozbağ, Zafer Bahadır Saraç, Bilal Arslan and Murat Şahin had resigned alongside him.

“We felt there was no point in continuing. When differences of opinion emerged, we decided to resign,” he said.

Otyakmaz wished the remaining board members success, adding that discussions about Montella’s future were still underway when the five left the meeting.

The TFF also appointed alternate board members İbrahim Özbay and Metin Akyüz to replace two members who had resigned previously.

Serdar Yıldız was named general secretary, replacing Abdullah Ayaz, who had submitted his resignation.

Ahmet Erzurumlu, the federation’s registration director, was appointed deputy general secretary.

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SPORTS TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

TFF sacks Montella as five board members resign

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed national team coach Vincenzo Montella on Oct. 9 and announced that its board would remain in office until the next regular election.
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