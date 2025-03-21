Termessos: A haven for history and nature enthusiasts

ANTALYA

Located within the borders of Antalya’s Döşemealtı district and included in UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List, the ancient city of Termessos among steep cliffs offers a harmonious blend of history and nature.

With the arrival of spring, visitor activity in the area has been increasing.

Only 30 kilometers from the city center, this ancient settlement is renowned as the only city that Alexander the Great failed to conquer during his eastern campaign. Defying time with its well-preserved ruins, Termessos captivates visitors with its grand columns, sarcophagi and theater in an eagle’s nest-like location.

The city also stands out for its endemic plant species and rich wildlife. With nature reawakening in spring, the area has seen an influx of visitors eager to explore its scenic trails, which offer breathtaking views extending toward the Mediterranean’s deep blue waters. A favorite destination for history buffs, nature lovers, sports enthusiasts and photographers, Termessos is a perfect fusion of the past and the present.

Having welcomed 51,451 visitors last year, Termessos has already attracted over 6,000 visitors in the first two months of this year. As March marks the beginning of peak season, attendance is expected to rise significantly in the coming months.

Tour agencies include it in their programs

Hülya Yıldırım Kaya, President of the Antalya Guides Chamber, described Termessos as one of the region’s hidden treasures.

“Termessos is a must-visit destination for history and nature enthusiasts. Tour agencies have also started adding it to their itineraries, bringing in both local and international tour groups. Especially in this season, as nature awakens, the sight of history and nature meeting at an altitude of nearly 1,000 meters is truly mesmerizing,” Kaya said.

She noted that the ancient city is well-suited for walking groups, adding, “Termessos offers visitors an unforgettable experience with its theater, bathhouses, water cisterns, rock tombs and necropolis.”

Kaya stated that with rising temperatures, visitor numbers will continue to climb, particularly among foreign hiking groups who frequent such locations.

“Termessos is not just for hikers,” she says. “There are even groups that come specifically for yoga sessions in this serene, natural setting. Mountain bikers also favor the area, while photography enthusiasts flock here for its unique flora and fauna. Birdwatchers, including dedicated foreign groups, visit the region regularly.”