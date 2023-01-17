Tencent fires more than 100 for fraud

Tencent fires more than 100 for fraud

BEIJING
Tencent fires more than 100 for fraud

Alamy Photo

Chinese tech giant Tencent said yesterday it had fired more than a hundred employees for violating company policies, with some referred to police and later found guilty of bribery and embezzlement.

The Hong Kong-listed company is the world’s top video game maker and the owner of popular super-app WeChat but has struggled under a broad regulatory crackdown on China’s tech sector initiated in late 2020.

In a statement, the firm, which in November posted its second consecutive quarterly decline in revenue, said it had found more than 100 employees guilty of violating its anti-fraud policy.

More than 10 were transferred to China’s public security organ, it added.

“In response to the problems of corruption and fraud within the company, Tencent’s Anti-Fraud Investigation Department continued to strengthen its crackdown and investigated and dealt with a series of violations with common problems,” the firm said.

“The number of cases and personnel investigated and dealt with throughout 2022 has increased compared with 2021,” it added.

Those accused were found to have embezzled company funds and accepting bribes, it added, with a number referred to police and some found guilty in court.

A number of those fired and accused of corruption were part of the company’s PCG arm, which oversees its mammoth content output from news to sports and movies.

But they also span Tencent’s other businesses, including cloud computing and fintech.

Most notably, one employee was found guilty of “accepting bribes from non-state employees” and sentenced to three years in jail, the company said.

 

Economy, Jobs,

TÜRKIYE MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

MHP leader calls to hold elections in May
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

    MHP leader calls to hold elections in May

  2. Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

    Pipeline to carry Black Sea gas to system completed

  3. Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

    Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

  4. China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

    China records 1st population fall in decades as births drop

  5. Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis

    Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukrainian crisis
Recommended
Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico to privatize power firm
Türkiye wants more young people in agriculture: Minister

Türkiye wants more young people in agriculture: Minister
Credit Suisse could cut 10 pct of European investment bankers

Credit Suisse could cut 10 pct of European investment bankers
Europe will return to Russian gas, says Qatar energy boss

Europe will return to Russian gas, says Qatar energy boss
China’s 2022 growth seen as its lowest in 40 years

China’s 2022 growth seen as its lowest in 40 years
It is right time for retailers to freeze prices: Minister

It is right time for retailers to freeze prices: Minister
WORLD Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

The toll from a devastating strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was expected to rise past 40 on Tuesday as rescuers searched the rubble for 25 people still missing after one of Russia's deadliest attacks since its invasion.

ECONOMY Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico to privatize power firm

Puerto Rico has announced that it plans to privatize electricity generation, a first for a U.S. territory facing chronic power outages as it struggles to rebuild a crumbling electric grid.

SPORTS Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Paris Saint-Germain, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Jan. 14’s Parisien newspaper.