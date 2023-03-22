‘Ted Lasso’ actors promote mental health

WASHINGTON

The cast of hit comedy series “Ted Lasso” met President Joe Biden on March 20 to promote mental health awareness.

Jason Sudeikis, who stars as Ted Lasso, a baffled American football coach at a dysfunctional English football club, led fellow actors onto the daily briefing room podium alongside Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all probably, I assume we all know someone... that’s struggled, that’s felt isolated, that’s felt anxious, that’s felt alone,” Sudeikis told reporters.

The Apple TV+ series, the third season of which premiered March 15, delves into various characters’ mental health, with storylines tackling issues with bullying, anger, relationships and self-esteem, as well as panic attacks.

“’Ted Lasso’ has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness and determination, and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe,’” Apple TV+ said in a statement, as reported by entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Biden on March 19 tweeted a photo of the Oval Office with a sign reading “BELIEVE” taped above the door, a reference to Lasso’s mantra.

The Biden administration said it has expanded mental health resources for young people and provided nearly $500 million to help states transition to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

“Ted Lasso” won Emmys in 2022 and 2021 for best comedy, best lead actor in a comedy for Sudeikis and best supporting actor in a comedy for Brett Goldstein, among other wins.

After winning in 2021, Sudeikis said the show was about family, mentors and teachers, and teammates.

“And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” he said.