‘Ted Lasso’ actors promote mental health

‘Ted Lasso’ actors promote mental health

WASHINGTON
‘Ted Lasso’ actors promote mental health

The cast of hit comedy series “Ted Lasso” met President Joe Biden on March 20 to promote mental health awareness.
Jason Sudeikis, who stars as Ted Lasso, a baffled American football coach at a dysfunctional English football club, led fellow actors onto the daily briefing room podium alongside Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“No matter who you are, no matter where you live, no matter who you voted for, we all probably, I assume we all know someone... that’s struggled, that’s felt isolated, that’s felt anxious, that’s felt alone,” Sudeikis told reporters.

The Apple TV+ series, the third season of which premiered March 15, delves into various characters’ mental health, with storylines tackling issues with bullying, anger, relationships and self-esteem, as well as panic attacks.

“’Ted Lasso’ has inspired the world through its universal themes around optimism, kindness and determination, and the Lasso philosophy to ‘believe,’” Apple TV+ said in a statement, as reported by entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Biden on March 19 tweeted a photo of the Oval Office with a sign reading “BELIEVE” taped above the door, a reference to Lasso’s mantra.

The Biden administration said it has expanded mental health resources for young people and provided nearly $500 million to help states transition to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

“Ted Lasso” won Emmys in 2022 and 2021 for best comedy, best lead actor in a comedy for Sudeikis and best supporting actor in a comedy for Brett Goldstein, among other wins.

After winning in 2021, Sudeikis said the show was about family, mentors and teachers, and teammates.

“And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” he said.

WORLD Agreement reached on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

    Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

  2. New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment

    New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment

  3. At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake

    At least 12 killed in Afghanistan-Pakistan earthquake

  4. Erdoğan pledges to ease Iraq's water shortage

    Erdoğan pledges to ease Iraq's water shortage

  5. France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

    France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets
Recommended
Iraq fashionistas champion vintage wear

Iraq fashionistas champion vintage wear
Fauci documentary covers a career of crises

Fauci documentary covers a career of crises
France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets
World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning

World on ‘thin ice’ as UN climate report gives stark warning
Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash
Ski resorts are embracing a new role: Climate activist

Ski resorts are embracing a new role: Climate activist
WORLD Agreement reached on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Agreement 'reached' on Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China: Putin

Russia and China have reached an agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline, which will connect Siberia to northwest China, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

ECONOMY Venezuela’s oil minister resigns over graft probe

Venezuela’s oil minister resigns over graft probe

Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami resigned on March 20 after prosecutors opened a corruption investigation into officials at the state oil company PDVSA.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.