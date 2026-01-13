New artifacts added to Mevlana Museum collection

KONYA

A total of 171 artifacts used by Mevlevi dervishes in their daily lives and during sema ceremonies have been added to the Mevlana Museum’s collection and are now on display in the dervish cells.

The items, some of which date back several centuries, reflect both the spiritual and everyday aspects of Mevlevi life and have been placed in the cells according to their original functions during the lodge period. The artifacts were made suitable for exhibition following conservation and inventory work.

The newly displayed pieces include sikkes (dervish hats), cloaks, candlesticks, prayer beads, neys, kudüms, kitchen utensils and handwritten objects.

Mevlana Museum Director Naci Bakırcı told Anadolu Agency that around 450 works are currently on display at the museum and that the 171 pieces from the collection are being presented to visitors for the first time.

“These works further enrich the museum’s exhibition content and are introduced with informative panels and explanatory texts,” Bakırcı said, adding that the new arrangement has drawn strong interest from visitors.

Emphasizing the museum’s mission to pass on the material and spiritual heritage of Mevlevism to future generations, Bakırcı said the collection includes Seljuk-era candlesticks from the 13th century, Mamluk-period lamps, calligraphy tools such as reed pens and inkwells and the headgear and garments of sheikhs from the Konya and Ankara Mevlevihanes.

He also underlined the importance of music in Mevlevi culture. “The lodge’s music collection is very strong. There are tambours, kudüms and bowed instruments displayed in a music room. In another section, we exhibit the dining utensils used by dervishes, including finely crafted silver and copper vessels. None of these items have been lost since the Seljuk period,” he said.

Bakırcı noted that Mevlevi lodges also functioned like fine arts academies of their time. “When you look closely, these objects go beyond basic needs and stand out as works of art. Even spoons, clocks and ablution pitchers reflect the aesthetic taste and motifs of their era,” he said, adding that many items were gifted by prominent figures and patrons who wished to honor Mevlana Jalaladdin Rumi.

“These works are rare examples of Turkish culture and Mevlevism,” Bakırcı said, noting that the museum aims for visitors to explore the collection after visiting Mevlana’s tomb.