TRABZON
Museum preserves press memory

The Trabzon Press History Museum, established three years ago by the Ortahisar Municipality, bears witness to the city’s deep-rooted journalism tradition through hundreds of original press and publishing artifacts.

 

The museum houses 756 different items used by media professionals, including a foot-operated printing pedal manufactured in the 1950s and a Frankenthal printing machine dating back to 1966, both among the exhibits drawing the greatest attention from visitors.

 

Artifacts donated by institutions such as Anadolu Agency, the Türkiye News Cameramen Association, the Ankara Journalists Association and Hürriyet newspaper are on display, alongside a dedicated Atatürk Room.

 

Among the museum’s oldest pieces are a 127-year-old standing stapler and a Brownie Junior camera. The museum welcomed 7,511 visitors last year and has hosted a total of 21,080 people since opening. Admission is free.

 

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ortahisar Mayor Ahmet Kaya emphasized Trabzon’s strong press tradition, recalling that the first printing house in Anatolia was established in the city in 1865.

 

“A meeting point of cultures and civilizations, Trabzon is a city of culture, history, literature, art and sports, with a rich heritage stretching back 4,000 years,” Kaya said. “One of the elements that makes Trabzon special is its strong press tradition, which dates from the War of Independence to the present day. Our museum sheds light on this legacy with its valuable collection.”

 

Noting the public interest in the museum, Kaya said it aims to carry Trabzon’s press history and collective memory into the future. “The museum features 756 items, including old printing machines, molds, cameras and typewriters used by journalists, as well as newspapers published during the Ottoman era and the early years of the republic,” he said.

 

Visitor Sinan Mor said he was particularly impressed by the printing machines and other exhibits, encouraging residents and tourists alike to visit the centrally located museum and experience Trabzon’s media history firsthand.

