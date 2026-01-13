China's spellbinding bookstores draw selfie snappers

TIANJIN
Towering accordion steps and a fantastical spiral staircase greet visitors to a massive bookstore in northern China's Tianjin, where its striking interior is a bigger draw for selfie snappers than scholars.

Sales of hard-copy books across the country have failed to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, data shows, despite authorities' efforts to boost domestic consumption and an e-commerce boom.

Yet in recent years the number of physical bookshops has "maintained steady growth," the head of a publishing industry group said last January.

"A wave of bookstores with unique characteristics" has emerged, Ai Limin said.

Tianjin's Zhongshuge, which opened in September 2024, on social media draws comparisons to Harry Potter's gothic Hogwarts.

"The photos come out looking really beautiful," said graduate student Li Mengting, who stepped inside to snap some pictures when visiting the city with a friend.

But the 24-year-old, wearing a fuzzy cropped parka and a matching shoulder bag, struggled to find the perfect spot because there were "truly a lot of people inside," she said.

Tourists wielding selfie sticks and tripods thronged the central cobalt-colored stairs, which extend into massive three-storey columns that arch onto the ceiling.

Faded prints that read "The Best Spot for Photos" were plastered on the ground.

Some bookstores in China now invest in creating interiors meant to be photographed, said Beijing-based architect Zheng Shiwei.

"This has become relatively mainstream," Zheng, whose firm the China Architecture Design and Research Group is also involved in bookstore projects, said.

