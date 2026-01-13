Georgian State Ballet comes to Turkish stage

ISTANBUL
One of the world’s most prestigious ballet companies, the Georgian State Ballet, will bring Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s timeless masterpiece “The Nutcracker” to Türkiye.

 

With a 175-year legacy, the Georgian State Ballet will stage the celebrated work under the artistic direction and choreography of legendary ballerina Nina Ananiashvili. Performances will take place on Jan. 17 at Zorlu PSM in Istanbul and on Jan. 18 at ATO Congresium in Ankara.

 

First premiered in 1892, “The Nutcracker” has remained one of the most beloved works in the classical ballet repertoire. Snow-covered dreamlike scenes, colorful costumes, grand sets and Tchaikovsky’s enduring music continue to enchant audiences of all ages around the world.

 

One of the Caucasus region’s leading cultural institutions, the Georgian State Ballet has performed on major stages across the globe. The ensemble was described as “flawless” by The New York Times and received the Herald Angels Award at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2008. More recently, its performances at the London Coliseum in 2024 drew wide acclaim, reinforcing the company’s reputation for combining elegance with power.

 

The production is led by Nina Ananiashvili, former principal ballerina of the Bolshoi Ballet and American Ballet Theatre, and one of the most influential figures in contemporary ballet. The Daily Telegraph has listed her among the “12 greatest ballerinas of all time,” while US Dance Magazine named her “Ballerina of the Year” in 2002.

 

Serving as artistic director of the Georgian State Ballet since 2004, Ananiashvili has expanded the company’s international standing by presenting not only classical works but also pieces by leading choreographers such as George Balanchine, Frederick Ashton, Jirí Kylián and Alexei Ratmansky.

 

With its striking sets, eye-catching costumes and expressive choreography, the Georgian State Ballet’s The Nutcracker invites audiences on an unforgettable journey between dream and reality.

