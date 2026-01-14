Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

ANKARA
Four pillars defined in anti-terror commissions final report

A parliamentary commission overseeing the government's "terror-free Türkiye" process will structure its findings into four main sections in its final report, outlining the legal and democratic steps necessary for the disarmament of PKK, a media report said on Jan. 14.

The document will detail the commission's methodology, the historical context of the Kurdish issue, the significance of Turkish-Kurdish unity and the specific legal and democratization reforms required for the disarmament of PKK, daily Milliyet reported.

The report follows a meeting on Jan. 13 convened by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, which brought together representatives from political groups involved in the initiative for the third time.

Attendees included Abdulhamit Gül of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Murat Emir of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Cengiz Çiçek of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Feti Yıldız of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and Bülent Kaya of the New Path bloc.

The commission is now working to synthesize individual party submissions into a unified document, which is expected to be finalized by the end of January.

Yıldız told reporters that the drafting team was working in "tremendous harmony." The deputy MHP leader expressed a positive outlook on the potential reinstatement of former Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer and former Mardin Mayor Ahmet Türk "considered the atmosphere we are in and the purpose of our commission."

Both were previously removed from office and charged with terrorism-related offenses before their release.

The peace bid gained momentum last year when jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan’s call last year prompted the terror group to disarm. A first batch of members burned their weapons in July, and the organization said it was withdrawing from Turkish territory in late October.

While the commission’s original mandate was set to expire at the end of 2025, it was granted a two-month extension to finalize its findings. The group has met 20 times, hearing testimony from cabinet ministers, legal experts, civil society organizations and the families of fallen soldiers.

A cross-party delegation visited Öcalan on the İmralı prison island on Nov. 24, but members of the CHP and the New Path bloc declined to join the AKP, MHP and DEM Party representatives for the visit.

The İYİ (Good) Party remains the only major political faction to boycott the initiative entirely, refusing to send members to the commission.

The drafting team is scheduled to reconvene next week to continue work on the joint document.

anti terror,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

    Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

  2. Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

    Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

  3. Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

    Denmark, Greenland in crunch White House talks as Trump ups pressure

  4. Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

    Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

  5. US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world

    US takes aim at Muslim Brotherhood in Arab world
Recommended
Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end

Technical prep for Armenia border gate nears end
16 arrested in cybercrime raids targeting fraud, abuse

16 arrested in cybercrime raids targeting fraud, abuse
Türkiye engages with US, Iran to reduce tension

Türkiye engages with US, Iran to reduce tension
Türkiye shivers as brutal cold front locks nation in icy embrace

Türkiye shivers as brutal cold front locks nation in icy embrace
Doctors reject Elon Musk’s claims robots will replace surgeons

Doctors reject Elon Musk’s claims robots will replace surgeons
Scientists investigate landslide that birthed Trabzon’s iconic Uzungöl

Scientists investigate landslide that birthed Trabzon’s iconic Uzungöl
WORLD Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

Gaza ceasefire enters second phase focused on reconstruction

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy announced Wednesday the start of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, saying the focus will shift to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.

ECONOMY Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Foreign digital platforms take majority of media investments

Media and advertising investments in Türkiye surged to 213 billion Turkish Liras ($4.94 billion) in 2024, yet nearly three-quarters of this spending flowed abroad.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿