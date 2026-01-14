Four pillars defined in anti-terror commission's final report

ANKARA

A parliamentary commission overseeing the government's "terror-free Türkiye" process will structure its findings into four main sections in its final report, outlining the legal and democratic steps necessary for the disarmament of PKK, a media report said on Jan. 14.

The document will detail the commission's methodology, the historical context of the Kurdish issue, the significance of Turkish-Kurdish unity and the specific legal and democratization reforms required for the disarmament of PKK, daily Milliyet reported.

The report follows a meeting on Jan. 13 convened by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, which brought together representatives from political groups involved in the initiative for the third time.

Attendees included Abdulhamit Gül of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Murat Emir of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Cengiz Çiçek of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Feti Yıldız of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and Bülent Kaya of the New Path bloc.

The commission is now working to synthesize individual party submissions into a unified document, which is expected to be finalized by the end of January.

Yıldız told reporters that the drafting team was working in "tremendous harmony." The deputy MHP leader expressed a positive outlook on the potential reinstatement of former Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer and former Mardin Mayor Ahmet Türk "considered the atmosphere we are in and the purpose of our commission."

Both were previously removed from office and charged with terrorism-related offenses before their release.

The peace bid gained momentum last year when jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan’s call last year prompted the terror group to disarm. A first batch of members burned their weapons in July, and the organization said it was withdrawing from Turkish territory in late October.

While the commission’s original mandate was set to expire at the end of 2025, it was granted a two-month extension to finalize its findings. The group has met 20 times, hearing testimony from cabinet ministers, legal experts, civil society organizations and the families of fallen soldiers.

A cross-party delegation visited Öcalan on the İmralı prison island on Nov. 24, but members of the CHP and the New Path bloc declined to join the AKP, MHP and DEM Party representatives for the visit.

The İYİ (Good) Party remains the only major political faction to boycott the initiative entirely, refusing to send members to the commission.

The drafting team is scheduled to reconvene next week to continue work on the joint document.