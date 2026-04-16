Teacher killed while shielding students in Kahramanmaraş school shooting

Teacher killed while shielding students in Kahramanmaraş school shooting

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
Teacher killed while shielding students in Kahramanmaraş school shooting

A mathematics teacher has been hailed as a hero after she was killed while trying to protect her students during a deadly school shooting in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

The incident took place at a secondary school, where a 14-year-old eighth-grade student, identified as İsa Aras Mersinli, carried out an attack at his school.

In the aftermath of the attack, details emerged about the final moments of 56-year-old mathematics teacher Ayla Kara.

Witness accounts indicate that Kara was in the corridor when the shooting began. She reportedly ran into the classroom and used her body to shield her students, covering them as gunfire continued.

Kara was struck by bullets and died at the scene. Following the announcement of her death, her husband was reported to have suffered a heart attack.

Kara was widely known among colleagues and students for her strong bond with her pupils and her dedication to teaching. Her death has sparked deep sorrow across the education community.

Kahramanmaraş ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia bolsters anti-drone defenses after Ukraine hits oil ports

Russia bolsters anti-drone defenses after Ukraine hits oil ports
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia bolsters anti-drone defenses after Ukraine hits oil ports

    Russia bolsters anti-drone defenses after Ukraine hits oil ports

  2. Iran declares Hormuz now completely open during ceasefire

    Iran declares Hormuz now completely open during ceasefire

  3. Justice Ministry plans reforms for family liability in child cases

    Justice Ministry plans reforms for family liability in child cases

  4. Erdoğan calls for ceasefire momentum, warns of wider conflicts in Mideast

    Erdoğan calls for ceasefire momentum, warns of wider conflicts in Mideast

  5. Türkiye hosts peace diplomacy, holds four-way summit in push to end Mideast war

    Türkiye hosts peace diplomacy, holds four-way summit in push to end Mideast war
Recommended
Justice Ministry plans reforms for family liability in child cases

Justice Ministry plans reforms for family liability in child cases
Erdoğan calls for ceasefire momentum, warns of wider conflicts in Mideast

Erdoğan calls for ceasefire momentum, warns of wider conflicts in Mideast
Türkiye hosts peace diplomacy, holds four-way summit in push to end Mideast war

Türkiye hosts peace diplomacy, holds four-way summit in push to end Mideast war
Sharaa: Turkish-Syrian partnership to shape future of security

Sharaa: Turkish-Syrian partnership to shape future of security
Survivor recounts horror, tragedy of Kahramanmaraş school shooting

Survivor recounts horror, tragedy of Kahramanmaraş school shooting
Former Tunceli governor under probe over long-running disappearance probe

Former Tunceli governor under probe over long-running disappearance probe
Türkiye grants visa-free travel for Australian tourists

Türkiye grants visa-free travel for Australian tourists
WORLD Russia bolsters anti-drone defenses after Ukraine hits oil ports

Russia bolsters anti-drone defenses after Ukraine hits oil ports

Russia on Friday announced it is bolstering air defences around critical infrastructure sites in the northwest after a spate of Ukrainian attacks on key oil exporting ports.
ECONOMY Akkuyu plans to start testing phase in September

Akkuyu plans to start testing phase in September

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry aims to begin in September the testing phase at Türkiye’s first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, under construction in the southern province of Mersin, according to sources speaking to the media on April 17.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿