Teacher killed while shielding students in Kahramanmaraş school shooting

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

A mathematics teacher has been hailed as a hero after she was killed while trying to protect her students during a deadly school shooting in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

The incident took place at a secondary school, where a 14-year-old eighth-grade student, identified as İsa Aras Mersinli, carried out an attack at his school.

In the aftermath of the attack, details emerged about the final moments of 56-year-old mathematics teacher Ayla Kara.

Witness accounts indicate that Kara was in the corridor when the shooting began. She reportedly ran into the classroom and used her body to shield her students, covering them as gunfire continued.

Kara was struck by bullets and died at the scene. Following the announcement of her death, her husband was reported to have suffered a heart attack.

Kara was widely known among colleagues and students for her strong bond with her pupils and her dedication to teaching. Her death has sparked deep sorrow across the education community.