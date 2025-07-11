Parliament speaker Kurtulmuş outlines path for 'terror-free Türkiye'

SARAJEVO

TBMM Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş stressed the need to carefully manage societal psychology in the 'terror-free Türkiye' process, announcing that a parliamentary commission set up after July 15 will include representatives from all parties and continue working through the summer recess.

Kurtulmuş, representing Türkiye at events marking the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the Srebrenica Genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina, fielded questions from journalists, Daily Milliyet reported.

With invitations to political parties for the commission nearing dispatch, Kurtulmuş detailed its role in overseeing the disarmament phase, preparing potential legal reforms, and guiding public sentiment.

"This presents a historic opportunity for Türkiye," he said, highlighting the commission's focus on monitoring weapon surrenders and fostering dialogue to sustain centuries-old brotherhood.

He described the ideal balance as the "golden ratio: Kurdish honor and Turkish pride," underscoring the importance of addressing both sides' expectations through measured discussions.

Kurtulmuş proposed starting the body as a de facto commission, similar to past constitutional panels, with the option to formalize it legally if needed, aiming to wrap up within the 28th legislative term.

Clarifying boundaries, Kurtulmuş said topics like amending the constitution's first four articles or granting amnesty to PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan are off the table.

The priority remains observing disarmament, ensuring smooth management, and countering imperial designs that have long hindered Türkiye through terrorism.

He expressed optimism, citing favorable domestic conditions, international dynamics, and regional shifts that enable decisive steps against terror.

Kurtulmuş commended National Intelligence Organization (MİT) President İbrahim Kalın for skillfully steering the process from the start, handling engagements discreetly and persuasively both at home and abroad.

He noted upcoming briefings from the General Staff and Defense Ministry to inform the commission's work.

Addressing the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), Kurtulmuş reiterated democratic debate now that arms are being laid down.

He observed positive signals from DEM lawmakers, advising all to adopt a style that aligns with public conscience and avoids dredging up the painful past.

Kurtulmuş called on all parties, including the main opposition CHP, to elevate the issue above partisan clashes, using the commission as a platform for concerns and ideas.

Separating this from new constitution efforts, he said successful commission dialogue could normalize political discourse and indirectly support constitutional reforms for a more inclusive framework.

The process will extend beyond parliamentarians, involving universities and civil society organizations through meetings and consultations across Türkiye to ensure thorough input and public support.

For sensitive decisions, such as legislative proposals, Kurtulmuş advocated qualified majorities over simple votes, given the topic's delicacy.