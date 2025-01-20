Tarkan takes stage at Joy Awards 2025 in Riyadh

Tarkan takes stage at Joy Awards 2025 in Riyadh

The Joy Awards ceremony took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 18, bringing together the biggest stars from the worlds of cinema, television, music and sports, as well as from Türkiye.

The night was particularly memorable as Turkish megastar Tarkan took the stage and captivated the audience with a breathtaking performance.

Tarkan dazzled fans as he performed some of his greatest hits, including “Kuzu Kuzu,” “Dudu” and “Geççek.” His electrifying stage presence became the highlight of the evening, leaving a lasting impression on attendees and viewers alike.

The Joy Awards, held annually in Riyadh every January, is a prestigious event celebrating achievements in cinema, television, music and sports. The event brings together prominent artists, actors, singers and key figures from the media world to honor their achievements.

This year, prominent celebrities from Türkiye, such as Afra Saraçoğlu, Tuba Büyüküstün, Hande Erçel, Burak Özçivit, Fahriye Evcen, Barış Arduç and Özge Özpirinçci, attended the star-studded event.

As always, the event featured unforgettable moments, with celebrities showcasing their elegance on the purple carpet while celebrating their accomplishments in an atmosphere of joy and recognition.

