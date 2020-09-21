Talks between Turkey, Greece to continue at NATO: Turkish defense minister

  • September 21 2020 17:01:13

Talks between Turkey, Greece to continue at NATO: Turkish defense minister

ANKARA
Talks between Turkey, Greece to continue at NATO: Turkish defense minister

The fifth meeting of military delegations between Greece and Turkey is scheduled for Sept. 22 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

“Of course, we support peace, stability, negotiation and dialogue, but we will not allow any fait accompli. We are determined and capable to protect the rights and interests of both our own and our Turkish Cypriot brothers,” Akar said in a video conference held among the commanders on Sept. 21.

“The other party constantly uses expressions such as ‘harassment, tension, attack.’ Which abuse? which tension? Our work is entirely technical, scientific, and is being done in our continental shelf region, which we declared in 2004. It has been going on there before too. It is nothing new,” he said.

The developments in the eastern Mediterranean, counter-terrorism operations and measures to be taken to combat coronavirus within the scope of defense and security were discussed at the meeting.

The military delegations of the two neighbors also discussed the ways to reduce the risk of an incident amid rising tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean, has sent out drill ships to explore energy on its continental shelf, citing that Ankara and Turkish Cyprus have got their rights in the region.

Greece has disputed Turkey’s energy exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean, while Ankara argues that Athens is trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

    Mediterranean tourism hub Antalya records record-high temperature in 70 years

  2. Prosecutor launches investigation against Greek daily after Erdoğan’s criminal complaint

    Prosecutor launches investigation against Greek daily after Erdoğan’s criminal complaint

  3. Greece’s pick and choose policy: Op-ed

    Greece’s pick and choose policy: Op-ed

  4. Rise in severe virus cases slows, but not enough, says Turkish health minister

    Rise in severe virus cases slows, but not enough, says Turkish health minister

  5. Social Security Institute refuses policewoman’s martyrdom due to ‘15-minute’ gap

    Social Security Institute refuses policewoman’s martyrdom due to ‘15-minute’ gap
Recommended
Prosecutor launches investigation against Greek daily after Erdoğan’s criminal complaint

Prosecutor launches investigation against Greek daily after Erdoğan’s criminal complaint
Railway to be built between Iraqs Mosul, Turkey

Railway to be built between Iraq's Mosul, Turkey
Turkish, Kosovar leaders meet in Istanbul

Turkish, Kosovar leaders meet in Istanbul
Language of sanctions never work for Turkey: Presidential spokesperson

Language of sanctions never work for Turkey: Presidential spokesperson
Turkish defense minister slams despicable Greek news headline

Turkish defense minister slams despicable Greek news headline
Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med

Paris, Ankara ease rhetoric over tension in east Med
WORLD Partial virus lockdown in Madrid as US deaths near 200,000

Partial virus lockdown in Madrid as US deaths near 200,000

A million people in and around the Spanish capital on Sept. 21 were under a new lockdown to contain another coronavirus surge, as the U.S. death toll neared 200,000.  

ECONOMY Turkish video conferencing app passes first test

Turkish video conferencing app passes first test

Turkey's new domestically developed video-conferencing application passed its first test as the platform for an international security and defense event in the capital Ankara.
SPORTS Daviss buzzer beater lifts Lakers over Nuggets

Davis's buzzer beater lifts Lakers over Nuggets

Anthony Davis drained a three-pointer as time expired to seal the Los Angeles Lakers' 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sept. 20 for a 2-0 lead in the NBA Western Conference finals.    