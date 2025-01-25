Talent manager detained over alleged role in 2013 Gezi Park protests

ISTANBUL

Ayşe Barım, the owner of Türkiye’s leading talent management agency, has been detained on allegations of directing actors under her representation to participate in the 2013 Gezi Park protests.

Barım’s detention on Jan. 24 comes just weeks after a separate investigation into claims of monopolistic practices in the entertainment industry, which led to accusations that she sidelined actors opposing her influence.

In the second investigation, Barım was detained while police conducted searches at her home and office.

Prosecutors alleged that Barım encouraged artists represented by her agency to join the protests and was herself involved in the events alongside them between May 29 and June 2, 2013.

During those protests, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to oppose plans to construct a replica of Ottoman barracks in Istanbul's Gezi Park. What began as localized demonstrations eventually swelled into a widespread movement against the government.

Furthermore, evidence reportedly shows she was in frequent contact during that period with key defendants from the Gezi Park trials, including Osman Kavala, Çiğdem Mater Utku and Memet Ali Alabora.

Barım is accused of attempting to “overthrow the Turkish government or preventing it from performing its duties,” according to an official document.

Prosecutors also claim she pressured actors in her roster to make public statements in support of the protests. One intercepted conversation involving the fugitive actor Alabora allegedly references Barım’s plans to distribute joint declarations on the protests, which were subsequently implemented.

Barım has been at the center of public and industry attention following a sector-related investigation launched in January by the Competition Authority into her agency and another 20 companies for alleged monopolistic practices.

After several actors publicly accused Barım of obstructing their careers, prosecutors initiated a separate criminal inquiry.

As part of this investigation, notable actors, including Serenay Sarıkaya, Deniz Işın and Nedim Saban, were called to testify.

The travel ban imposed on Barım in connection with the monopolization investigation remains in effect, while both cases continue to unfold.

Barım founded ID Communication in 2002, establishing herself as one of the leading figures in Türkiye’s television, film and entertainment sector, with a roster of high-profile talent.