Erdoğan, Pezeshkian discuss US-Iran deal, ties

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on June 22 spoke over the phone with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, to review bilateral ties alongside regional and global matters.

During the phone call, Erdoğan welcomed the understanding reached between Iran and the United States, saying Türkiye would provide all possible support to help ensure the process ends peacefully, Erdoğan’s office said in a social media post.

He also stressed the importance of acting carefully against those seeking to sabotage the talks.

Erdoğan said that it is important and necessary to take steps in the new period that would strengthen regional peace, adding that Türkiye would work to help establish it.

The Turkish president also said Ankara would continue taking steps to improve trade, financial and energy cooperation with Iran.

Envoys from regional heavyweights Türkiye, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt pushed for swift progress in U.S.-Iran talks at a meeting in Cairo on June 21, as negotiations between the two foes held in Switzerland.

The Swiss talks were the first since the U.S. and Iran signed a preliminary agreement to end their war and are expected to open a 60-day negotiation period to address long-running disputes, including Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions.

In a joint statement, the ministers called for a “swift and successful conclusion” to negotiations aimed at reaching a solution to outstanding issues that is “lasting, verifiable and mutually acceptable,” while taking

into account regional concerns, particularly the security and stability of Gulf states.

Erdoğan also spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi over the phone and discussed bilateral relations between their countries, as well as regional and global issues.

During the phone call, Erdoğan said Türkiye wants to further advance relations with Iraq in the new period, noting that there is significant potential for cooperation, particularly in energy, the defense industry and transportation.

He also invited al-Zaidi to visit Türkiye for comprehensive consultations.

The key talks came as Erdoğan was set to host Polish President Karol Nawrocki on June 23.

The leaders are expected to review Türkiye-Poland ties and discuss steps to further strengthen existing cooperation.

The talks are also expected to include an exchange of views on bilateral relations as well as current regional and global developments.