Syria's security not separate from Türkiye's, says Fidan

ANKARA

Syria's security is inseparable from that of Türkiye, said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday, vowing that Ankara will continue to give comprehensive support to Syrians towards this end.

"We do not see Syria’s security as separate from Türkiye's. We will continue to provide all kinds of support to our Syrian brothers on this path," Fidan said following a meeting in Ankara with the attendance of National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and their Syrian counterparts, including Syrian Foreign Minister Hassan al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and intelligence chief Hussein al-Salame.

During the security cooperation meeting held in the capital Ankara, both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation to protect Syria's gains, Fidan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We have agreed with our Syrian brothers to strengthen our close coordination and cooperation to preserve and advance Syria’s gains," he added.

Fidan highlighted that the talks in Ankara allowed a thorough examination of the strategic dimensions of the countries’ relationship.

The meeting also addressed joint steps that can be taken to ensure Syria’s security while preserving its territorial integrity, evaluating concrete plans comprehensively.

Stressing that the Syrian administration has the determination and resolve to overcome the difficult tests it faces, Fidan said comprehensive contacts with Syria continue at all levels after the Syrian people gained their freedom late last year.

The meeting took place under Ankara’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative. As part of the bid, PKK first declared a ceasefire and then announced a decision to lay down arms and disband.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as its Syrian affiliate and has often said the disbandment must also encompass YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to reports, the Ankara talks were expected to focus on YPG activities in Syria and enhanced intelligence sharing along the shared border.

Turkish authorities have repeatedly urged the SDF to comply with a March 10 agreement with Syria’s new leadership that envisions its integration into the national army.

Last week, Türkiye's Defense Ministry criticized clashes between the SDF and government forces in the Manbij and Aleppo countrysides as a deviation from that deal.

"Contacts and talks between the Syrian government and the SDF terrorist organization are being monitored with care and sensitivity. Türkiye is looking not at the flow of talks, but at the implementation of the agreement on the ground," sources told reporters. "Ankara continues to support Syria’s principle of one state, one army."

At the summit, officials were also expected to evaluate Türkiye's recent commencement of military training for Syrian soldiers and plans to establish a military academy and a noncommissioned officer school in Syria modeled on programs in Somalia and Libya.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Güler said Türkiye's ultimate aim was the complete elimination of terrorist networks.

"We will not allow any terrorist organization, primarily PKK, YPG and SDF, to take root in the region, operate in our neighbor or act under different names," he told reporters on Oct. 11.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's Defense Industries Agency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün traveled to Damascus on Jan. 11 and met with the Syrian defense minister to discuss cooperation on defense projects.