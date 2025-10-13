Syria's security not separate from Türkiye's, says Fidan

Syria's security not separate from Türkiye's, says Fidan

ANKARA
Syrias security not separate from Türkiyes, says Fidan

Syria's security is inseparable from that of Türkiye, said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday, vowing that Ankara will continue to give comprehensive support to Syrians towards this end.

"We do not see Syria’s security as separate from Türkiye's. We will continue to provide all kinds of support to our Syrian brothers on this path," Fidan said following a meeting in Ankara with the attendance of National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and their Syrian counterparts, including Syrian Foreign Minister Hassan al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and intelligence chief Hussein al-Salame.

During the security cooperation meeting held in the capital Ankara, both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation to protect Syria's gains, Fidan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We have agreed with our Syrian brothers to strengthen our close coordination and cooperation to preserve and advance Syria’s gains," he added.

Fidan highlighted that the talks in Ankara allowed a thorough examination of the strategic dimensions of the countries’ relationship.

The meeting also addressed joint steps that can be taken to ensure Syria’s security while preserving its territorial integrity, evaluating concrete plans comprehensively.

Stressing that the Syrian administration has the determination and resolve to overcome the difficult tests it faces, Fidan said comprehensive contacts with Syria continue at all levels after the Syrian people gained their freedom late last year.

The meeting took place under Ankara’s "terror-free Türkiye" initiative. As part of the bid, PKK first declared a ceasefire and then announced a decision to lay down arms and disband.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union. Ankara also sees YPG as its Syrian affiliate and has often said the disbandment must also encompass YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to reports, the Ankara talks were expected to focus on YPG activities in Syria and enhanced intelligence sharing along the shared border.

Turkish authorities have repeatedly urged the SDF to comply with a March 10 agreement with Syria’s new leadership that envisions its integration into the national army.

Last week, Türkiye's Defense Ministry criticized clashes between the SDF and government forces in the Manbij and Aleppo countrysides as a deviation from that deal.

"Contacts and talks between the Syrian government and the SDF terrorist organization are being monitored with care and sensitivity. Türkiye is looking not at the flow of talks, but at the implementation of the agreement on the ground," sources told reporters. "Ankara continues to support Syria’s principle of one state, one army."

At the summit, officials were also expected to evaluate Türkiye's recent commencement of military training for Syrian soldiers and plans to establish a military academy and a noncommissioned officer school in Syria modeled on programs in Somalia and Libya.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Güler said Türkiye's ultimate aim was the complete elimination of terrorist networks.

"We will not allow any terrorist organization, primarily PKK, YPG and SDF, to take root in the region, operate in our neighbor or act under different names," he told reporters on Oct. 11.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's Defense Industries Agency (SSB) head Haluk Görgün traveled to Damascus on Jan. 11 and met with the Syrian defense minister to discuss cooperation on defense projects.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

UK unemployment hits highest in over four years
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

    UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

  2. OpenAI announces Broadcom deal as spending spree continues

    OpenAI announces Broadcom deal as spending spree continues

  3. SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

    SpaceX launches the 11th test flight of its mega Starship

  4. Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

    Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

  5. Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history

    Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history
Recommended
Erdoğans warning derails Netanyahus attendance at Gaza Peace Summit

Erdoğan's warning derails Netanyahu's attendance at Gaza Peace Summit
Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump

Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump
Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza

Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza
Trump praises Erdoğans fantastic role in securing Gaza ceasefire

Trump praises Erdoğan's 'fantastic' role in securing Gaza ceasefire
Türkiye supports any plan to stop ongoing genocide in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye supports any plan to stop ongoing genocide in Gaza: Erdoğan
Türkiye one of key contributors to Gaza deal: Erdoğan

Türkiye one of key contributors to Gaza deal: Erdoğan
WORLD Iran says Trumps call for peace at odds with US actions

Iran says Trump's call for peace 'at odds' with US actions

Iran said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a peace deal with Tehran was inconsistent with Washington's actions, referring to its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June.
ECONOMY UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

Britain's unemployment rate has edged up to the highest level in over four years, official data showed Tuesday, adding to the country's economic strains ahead of the government's annual budget.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿