Syrian interior minister in Ankara for talks on cooperation

Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab met with his Turkish counterpart, Ali Yerlikaya, and Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on Aug. 4 in Ankara to discuss security cooperation and the return of Syrians under temporary protection.

In a post on X, Yerlikaya shared details of his meeting with Khattab held at the Interior Ministry building, saying that the officials explored opportunities for collaboration, especially in the field of security.

"We discussed providing the necessary support to the security and related units of the Syrian Interior Ministry, sharing experience and providing an intensive training program and cooperating on the return of Syrians under temporary protection in our country," Yerlikaya said.

Khattab later visited the presidential complex, where he met with Yılmaz. Yerlikaya also attended the meeting.

"Strengthening security in Syria is vital for the consolidation of internal peace, economic development and social welfare. As the Turkish Republic, we will continue to support Syria's stability, the development of its institutional capacity and governance that encompasses all sectors," Yılmaz said in another post on X.

"Our hope is to establish an environment where our Syrian brothers and sisters can equally enjoy fundamental rights and freedoms under an inclusive and legitimate government."

He added that Türkiye will continue to strongly support Syria's stability, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

