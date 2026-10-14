Sweden honors rescue dog Killian for saving 18 lives in Türkiye

Sweden honors rescue dog Killian for saving 18 lives in Türkiye

STOCKHOLM
Sweden honors rescue dog Killian for saving 18 lives in Türkiye

A statue of rescue dog Killian stands on a stone memorial at a dog training club in Sweden.

Authorities in Sweden have unveiled a monument honoring rescue dog Killian, who helped save 18 people from the rubble in Türkiye’s southern province of Hatay following the massive Kahramanmaraş earthquakes.

The memorial dedicated to the canine also pays tribute to all global rescue units and animals operating in disaster zones under severe risk. Turkish Ambassador to Stockholm Korhan Karakoç attended the inauguration ceremony.

“On this occasion, we remember those who lost their lives in the earthquakes with respect and compassion, and express our gratitude to all teams and volunteers who took part in the search and rescue efforts,” Karakoç said.

Scores of international search and rescue personnel were deployed to Türkiye immediately after the massive twin temblors leveled wide swaths of the country’s southern and southeastern regions, bringing specialized equipment and trained personnel to assist local responders.

Foreign search dogs played a crucial role in locating survivors trapped deep beneath collapsed concrete structures across multiple provinces, sniffing out individuals where heavy machinery could not operate safely.

A Mexican rescue canine named Proteo notably captured widespread media attention and public sympathy during the massive recovery operations in the region, drawing focus to the critical contributions of these animals before he died on duty.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb
LATEST NEWS

  1. US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

    US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

  2. MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

    MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

  3. India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

    India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

  4. Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

    Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

  5. Municipalities union set to elect new leader

    Municipalities union set to elect new leader
Recommended
MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan
Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network
Municipalities union set to elect new leader

Municipalities union set to elect new leader
İmamoğlu begins 4-day defense in corruption trial

İmamoğlu begins 4-day defense in corruption trial
Greek Cypriot leader plans Türkiye visit for COP31

Greek Cypriot leader plans Türkiye visit for COP31
Turkish FM to urge more pressure on Israel at Baku summit

Turkish FM to urge more pressure on Israel at Baku summit
Türkiye moves to revise data protection legislation in EU visa liberalization push

Türkiye moves to revise data protection legislation in EU visa liberalization push
WORLD India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

Rescuers dragged out 13 dead children from India’s Ganges River after an overloaded boat capsized en route to a Hindu festival, officials said on Oct. 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the “deeply painful” tragedy.
ECONOMY US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

U.S. annual inflation rose to 3.7 percent in September, exceeding forecasts as higher fuel prices drove the increase, while core inflation also topped expectations, official data showed on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe will take its good domestic form into a demanding Champions League test on Oct. 14 when the Turkish Süper Lig club faces Aston Villa at Villa Park.
﻿