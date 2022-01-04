Summary proceedings for 28 MPs submitted to parliament

  • January 04 2022 12:48:00

ANKARA
The presidency has submitted summary proceedings seeking to lift legislative immunity for 28 opposition MPs, including 25 deputies of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

Turkey’s parliament has received 40 files of summary proceedings on Jan. 3. The Joint Constitution and Justice Committee of the parliament will examine them.

The proceedings include HDP co-chair Pervin Buldan, Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP) Deputy Barış Atay Mengüllüoğlu, main opposition Republican Peoples’ Party (CHP) lawmaker Sezgin Tanrıkulu, Democratic Regions Party (DBP) co-chair Salihe Aydeniz and independent Muş MP Mensur Işık.

HDP Iğdır MP Habip Lack; HDP İstanbul MPs Hakkı Saruhan Oluç, Dilşat Canbaz Kaya, Oya Ersoy and Hüda Kaya; HDP Siirt lawmaker Meral Danış Beştaş; HDP Van lawmakers Murat Sarısaç, Tayip Temel, Muazzez Orhan Işık and Sezai Temelli; HDP Ağrı Deputy Berdan Öztürk; HDP Diyarbakır MPs İmam Taşçıer, Semra Güzel and Garo Paylan; HDP Şırnak MPs Nuran İmir and Hüseyin Kaçmaz; HDP Muş MP Şevin Coşkun; HDP Şanlıurfa MP Ayşe Driver; HDP İzmir MP Murat Çepni; HDP Ağrı MPs Abdullah Koç and Dirayet Dilan Taşdemir; HDP Batman Deputy Necdet İpekyüz; and HDP Adana Deputy Tulay Hatımoğulları Oruç are also included.

