Students generate power by pedaling at Istanbul school

Melike Çalkap – ISTANBUL

In Istanbul’s Büyükçekmece district, students at a middle school are turning physical activity into renewable energy by producing electricity through pedal-powered bicycles installed in the schoolyard.

The initiative at Gilman Durukan Middle School, launched by teachers last summer, repurposed 10 unused bicycles into a small-scale power generation system.

By fixing the bicycles in place and converting them into dynamos, educators encouraged students to both create an alternative energy source and adopt more active lifestyles.

The school’s 600 students now take turns riding the bicycles during breaks, collectively generating electricity that is stored in a battery system.

The energy produced is sufficient to power 10 outdoor lamps throughout the night, with approximately three hours of daily pedaling enough to fully charge the system.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the project has also had a noticeable impact on student behavior. Teachers report a decline in interest in digital games, accompanied by a growing enthusiasm for cycling and physical activity.

The project incorporates an educational dimension as well. While pedaling, students listen to audio content broadcast through speakers — texts they have research, written and recorded themselves. Covering subjects from history and geography to poetry and short stories, the recording provide an interactive learning experience.

School administrators plan to expand the content to include English and German language materials in the near future.

Students say the project has made school life more engaging. “We are both combating obesity and generating electricity,” said sixth-grader Gözde Mürüvvet Çiçekoğlu.

Fifth-grade student Muhammed Mustafa Alim noted that breaks have become more enjoyable. Another student, Emir Efe Tarım said he learned about Egyptian culture through audşo content while riding.