'Stranded' NASA astronauts return

'Stranded' NASA astronauts return

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
Stranded NASA astronauts return

Home at last: After an unexpected nine-month stay in space, a pair of NASA astronauts finally returned to Earth on March 18, concluding a mission that captured global attention and became a political flashpoint.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship carrying Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams — alongside fellow American Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov — streaked through the atmosphere before deploying parachutes for a gentle splashdown off the Florida coast at 5:57 pm (2157 GMT).

Ground teams erupted in cheers as the gumdrop-shaped spacecraft named Freedom, charred from withstanding scorching temperatures of 2,000 degrees Celsius during re-entry, bobbed steadily on the waves beneath a clear, sunny sky.

"What a ride, I see a capsule full of grins," said Hague.

As fast boats raced to the capsule for initial safety checks -- an unlikely escort arrived in the form of a playful pod of dolphins.

Soon after, a larger recovery vessel hoisted Freedom aboard. Teams opened the hatch, and one by one, the astronauts were helped out onto mobility aids, waving and flashing thumbs-up signs.

Next, they were set to be flown by helicopter to Houston to meet their families in another day or two, and begin a physical rehabilitation program.

"Promise made, promise kept," the White House posted on X, repeating a contentious claim that President Donald Trump's administration had accelerated the recovery timeline.

The quartet left the International Space Station early on March 17, beginning their 17-hour journey home after final farewells and hugs with the remaining crew.

Wilmore and Williams, both ex-Navy pilots and veterans of two prior space missions, flew to the orbital lab in June last year, on what was supposed to be a days-long roundtrip to test out Boeing's Starliner on its first crewed flight.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations

Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations

    Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations

  2. MHP Leader calls for PKK disbandment ahead of Nevruz

    MHP Leader calls for PKK disbandment ahead of Nevruz

  3. Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

    Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

  4. EU says delaying tariffs on US goods two weeks to mid-April

    EU says delaying tariffs on US goods two weeks to mid-April

  5. Erdoğan convenes top security board amid efforts for terror-free Türkiye

    Erdoğan convenes top security board amid efforts for terror-free Türkiye
Recommended
Hollywood director arrested on charges of swindling Netflix

Hollywood director arrested on charges of swindling Netflix
Fans celebrate release of new Hunger Games novel

Fans celebrate release of new 'Hunger Games' novel
Müzeverse visitors explore history

Müzeverse visitors explore history
Queen, Herbie Hancock, Barbara Hannigan win Swedish music prize

Queen, Herbie Hancock, Barbara Hannigan win Swedish music prize
US music industry posts 100 million paid streaming users

US music industry posts 100 million paid streaming users
US metal band Megadeth to perform in Istanbul in September

US metal band Megadeth to perform in Istanbul in September
WORLD Russia, Ukraine says will hold seperately talks with US in Riyadh Monday

Russia, Ukraine says will hold seperately talks with US in Riyadh Monday

Russian and Ukraine officials will seperately hold talks with U.S. officials on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

In an interim meeting convened to address recent financial market developments, the Central Bank hiked the overnight lending rate to 46 percent on March 20.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿