Story of Turkish mother, Russian boy to hit the big screen

ANTALYA

A new film titled “Bi Umut” (A Hope), which tells the story of Gülsüm Kabadayı’s love and sacrifice for a paralyzed, unidentified Russian boy she encountered by chance in a hospital and cared for like a mother for 10 years, will be released in Türkiye, Russia, Belarus, China and 11 European countries.

The shooting of the film continues in Antalya for the movie, co-produced by Rumble Media, NBU Gold Inc. and Dijital Sanatlar.

Directed by Gökhan Arı and written by Mert Dikmen and Mustafa Uslu, the cast includes Hülya Duyar, Celal Öztürk, Leon Kemstach, Hayat Van Eck, Fikret Kuşkan, Arzum Onan, Yüsra Geyik, Mehmet Esen, Levent Ülgen, Füsun Kostak, Gürberk Polat, Bora Kırkım, Bahtiyar Engin and Necmi Yapıcı.

A press conference was held in the city with the participation of Kabadayı, her sons, the film crew and cast members.

Producer Uslu stated that “Bi Umut” is not just a movie but a faithful cinematic portrayal of a real story, saying, “This is exactly the kind of human story the world needs right now. In fact, it was Mother Gülsüm and her son Umut, who was bedridden in Korkuteli, who wrote this story. Our job is to pass it on to future generations in the most touching and beautiful way possible.”

Uslu announced that the film will not be shown on any digital platforms or television channels for the next three years and was made for cinema release. It will premiere simultaneously in Türkiye, Russia, Belarus, China, and 11 European countries.

Stating that they plan to submit the film to the Oscars, Uslu said, “This story is so powerful that not preparing it for the Oscars would be a betrayal. I believe a story this strong should go to the Oscars — to inspire the world.”

He also expressed hopes for a premiere at the Kremlin Palace under the auspices of Russian President Vladimir Putin and mentioned plans for premieres in Belarus, Beijing, the Netherlands, Berlin and Antalya’s Korkuteli district.

Uslu added that they aim to release the film during the next semester break.

Kabadayı, whose story is being adapted for the screen, said, “After Umut passed away, he will bring hope to the world. My son will show humanity, love, compassion, sharing and conscience.”

She noted that actor Kemstach, who plays her son in the film, closely resembles Umut.

“My Umut has been born again here. With the actors playing my sons, I now have seven children. This is the most beautiful Mother’s Day of my life.”

Director Arı noted that before filming began, they frequently brought the cast together to create a sense of familial warmth, saying their goal was to reflect the reality of the story.

Duyar, who portrays Gülsüm, said the role was an exciting challenge for her. Kuşkan, who plays the character Zafer, said the film could offer hope both cinematically and for humanity.

Returning to the screen after a long break, actress Onan, who plays Fatma, expressed hope that the story touches everyone’s hearts. Kemstach said he deeply felt the emotions of his role.