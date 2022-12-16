Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss of ‘The Ellen Show’ dies at 40

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss of ‘The Ellen Show’ dies at 40

LOS ANGELES
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss of ‘The Ellen Show’ dies at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died at the age of 40.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published on Dec. 15 on People.com. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
Boss died by suicide, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. The LA County Coroner’s Office concluded their examination and published the report on his death on Dec. 14.

tWitch started his tenure at “The Ellen Show” in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.
“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia,” DeGeneres stated on Twitter, alongside a photo of the two embracing in a hug.

The dancer-DJ also appeared in films like “Step Up: All In” and “Magic Mike XXL” and was featured in Disney+’s ”The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” released this year. He also had placed as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance” and later judged season 17 of the dance competition show.

The Alabama native studied dance performance at Southern Union State Community College and Chapman University. His love of dancing permeated through all aspects of his life as he aspired to emulate greats like Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire. “My personal opinion: The greatest of all time had to be Gene Kelly, man. Gene Kelly, because he’s a guy’s guy. I love Fred Astaire, but Fred Astaire was so smooth, and it was great. He was so classy,” Boss said in an interview with the Associated Press in 2014.

Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.

stephen tWitch,

TÜRKIYE Prosecutor appeals to correct court decision against Istanbul Mayor

Prosecutor appeals to correct court decision against Istanbul Mayor
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big screen blast

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big screen blast
‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV special fetes 30th anniversary

‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV special fetes 30th anniversary
Humor Festival in İzmir

Humor Festival in İzmir
Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B. DeMille award at Globes

Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B. DeMille award at Globes
‘Harry & Meghan’ is Netflix’s most watched documentary debut in its first week

‘Harry & Meghan’ is Netflix’s most watched documentary debut in its first week
Music, exercise, gray hair: Pandemic practices that live on

Music, exercise, gray hair: Pandemic practices that live on
WORLD Deadly Russian shelling cuts off Kherson power

Deadly Russian shelling cuts off Kherson power

Russian forces bombarded Kherson on Dec. 15, killing two people and depriving the Ukrainian city of electricity as the European Union announced its latest slew of sanctions against Moscow and an 18 billion euro aid package for Kiev.
ECONOMY Housing market continues to contract

Housing market continues to contract

The contraction in the property market continued in November with house sales declining 34 percent last month from a year ago after falling 25.3 percent year-on-year in October.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.