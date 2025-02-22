State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair

ANKARA

Ankara’s State Theaters (DT) has transformed waste materials into artistic creations through its latest costume-making workshops.

The designs are now on display at the “Costume Making from Waste Materials Workshop” exhibition as part of the 11th ArtAnkara International Contemporary Art Fair at the capital’s ATO Congresium.

Unlike traditional exhibits featuring professional designers, emphasizing sustainability and creative reuse, the project was realized by students, homemakers and individuals from diverse backgrounds. It aims to raise awareness about recycling, encourage artistic expression and demonstrate the potential of repurposed materials in costume design.

The fair, which brings together over 150 galleries from around the world, is also hosting another significant DT exhibition — From Rehearsals to the Stage: DT’s Women Costume Designers Exhibition. This collection showcases costumes from various theatrical productions across different eras, offering insight into the creative process behind the designs and celebrating the artistry of women costume designers in Turkish theater history.

The From Rehearsals to the Stage exhibition sheds light on designers who have crafted costumes worn by legendary performers on stage.

Among the showcased pieces are those created by Hale Eren, a renowned designer who worked on costumes for esteemed actress Ayten Gökçer. The collection provides a rare glimpse into the meticulous craftsmanship and artistic vision that bring stage productions to life.

Hakan Dündar, the chief decorator and artistic technical director of State Theaters, curated both exhibitions.

Dündar elaborated on the origins of the former project, stating, “This initiative began during a workshop at the State Theaters’ Women Playwrights Festival in Istanbul. It involved students and continued through festivals in Adana, Antalya and Trabzon. We complied a selection from these workshops to create this exhibition.”

“Our goal is to give maste materials a second life. Every costume has an internal structure that allows it to be worn, and they have been designed accordingly. If someone wishes to wear them, they are fully functional.”

The costumes incorporate everyday discarded items such as plastic plates, forks, spoons, dish sponges and hotel slippers.

Dündar noted that DT has also integrated recycled materials into its set and costume designs for theatrical productions. For instance, a costume originally used at a “Brecht” play was later repurposed and reinterpreted for a “Chekhov” production.

He also explained the historical significance of the latter exhibition noting that it includes works from both 18 female costume designers who have contributed to DT since its founding. Some of the original costumes were retrieved from storage, while others were recreated as replicas to ensure their preservation.

Running until Feb. 23, the exhibition seeks to inspire visitors to explore their own creativity.