Springsteen releases surprise EP

Rock star Bruce Springsteen released a surprise EP on May 21, with the six-track album including scathing criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump that prompted an online diatribe from the Republican billionaire last week.

The EP, titled "Land of Hope and Dreams" — the name of his ongoing tour — features recordings of four songs performed live in Manchester, England on May 14.

Two tracks feature Springsteen describing his disappointment with Trump's "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," although he does not name the president directly.

The comments had prompted the right-wing populist to label Springsteen, 75, an "obnoxious jerk" last week, and on May 21 Trump posted a video edited to make it seem like he had hit the New Jersey rocker with a golf drive.

On May 19, Trump had gone further than mere rhetoric, calling for a "major investigation" into Springsteen, genre-smashing music icon Beyonce and other celebrities.

He alleged — without evidence and in the face of denials by those involved — that the celebrities had been paid millions of dollars to endorse his Democratic opponent in the 2024 election, Kamala Harris.

The collection of tracks released featured Springsteen's full comments as he introduced the songs "Land of Hope and Dreams" and "My City in Ruins."

"In my home, the America I love, the America I have written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," he said, addressing the Manchester crowd.

"Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring."

