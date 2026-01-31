Spotify to open Istanbul office in June to boost Türkiye’s presence

ISTANBUL

Spotify on Jan. 30 announced it will open a new office in Istanbul by the end of June and has made a new senior leadership appointment to strengthen its presence in Türkiye.

The Istanbul office will serve as a hub to deepen Spotify’s local operations, with the company planning to grow its team throughout the year by hiring local experts and strengthening collaboration with senior management.

Spotify said Türkiye will remain one of its priority markets, with continued leadership and team investments planned throughout 2026.

Under the new structure, Akshat Harbola has expanded his remit to include Türkiye, becoming General Manager for Spotify Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Türkiye.

As part of its long-term commitment, Spotify will launch Spotify Masterclasses in Istanbul starting in spring 2026.

These sessions will focus on the streaming economy, editorial playlists and platform tools aimed at supporting and empowering the local artist ecosystem. The company will also continue its flagship programs EQUAL Türkiye, supporting women artists and RADAR Türkiye, which spotlights emerging talent.

Spotify’s ICON program, which plays a key role in introducing iconic Turkish artists to younger listeners, particularly those under 25, will also continue.

Speaking on the announcement, Harbola said opening an office in Istanbul is “a structural, not symbolic” step, underlining Spotify’s long-term commitment to Türkiye’s music ecosystem, artists, creators and culture.

He stressed that Spotify’s role in Türkiye goes far beyond streaming, adding that supporting artists and content creators will remain the company’s top priority.

Harbola noted that global interest in Turkish music continues to grow rapidly.

In 2025, 52 million users outside Türkiye streamed at least one Turkish-language track. Between 2020 and 2025, international streams of Turkish music rose by more than 160 percent.