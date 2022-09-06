Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions

Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions

LOS ANGELES
Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions

Spider-Man: No Way Home” has swung back on top of the box office during a holiday weekend where American theaters aimed to lure moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets.

The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion became the highest-attended day of the year, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Sept. 3, according to The Cinema Foundation. The one-day event - offered on more than 30,000 screens and held in more than 3,000 theaters, including major chains AMC and Regal Cinemas - collected preliminary box office returns of $24.3 million, according to data firm Comscore.

National Cinema Day was intended to flood theaters with moviegoers during a Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in the industry. The promotion looked to prompt people to return in the fall, inspired by a sizzle reel of the upcoming films from major studios including Disney, Lionsgate, Sony and A24.

“This event outstripped our biggest expectations,” said Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, in a statement. “The idea of the day was to thank moviegoers for an amazing summer, and now we have to thank them for an amazing day.”

Some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, but Saturday’s promotion was the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S. Organizers of the National Cinema Day said the event could become an annual fixture.

“This proves that people love going to the theaters,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “Pricing is always a consideration.”

The top three performing movie titles for the day included Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” The Rock and Kevin Hart’s “DC League of Super Pets” and Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train.” Another top draw was “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which recaptured the No. 1 box office spot for the weekend.

With never-seen footage, the re-release of the Sony and Marvel blockbuster superhero film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya brought in an estimated $6 million. “Top Gun” followed with $5.5 million, “Super Pets” garnered $5.45 million, “Bullet Train” pulled in $5.4 million and last week’s top earner “The Invitation” grossed $4.7 million to round out the top five.

The re-release of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic “Jaws,” on big screens for the first time in 3D, nabbed the final spot among the weekend’s top 10 performers.

spiderman,

TÜRKIYE Turkish FM calls Macron’s remarks on Türkiye ‘unfortunate’

Turkish FM calls Macron’s remarks on Türkiye ‘unfortunate’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Hürriyet is one of the last remaining, loud voices in Turkey

    Hürriyet is one of the last remaining, loud voices in Turkey

  2. Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

    Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

  3. Only 14 percent use cash for daily purchases

    Only 14 percent use cash for daily purchases

  4. Turkish soldier killed as military helicopter crash-lands: Ministry

    Turkish soldier killed as military helicopter crash-lands: Ministry

  5. Inflation will fall sharply next year: Erdoğan

    Inflation will fall sharply next year: Erdoğan
Recommended
Actress Jane Fonda says she has cancer

Actress Jane Fonda says she has cancer
Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in ’The Whale’

Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in ’The Whale’
Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit

Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit
Classical music festival in Bodrum

Classical music festival in Bodrum
The Weeknd cancels concert after dealing with vocal issues

The Weeknd cancels concert after dealing with vocal issues
Frieze fair lands in Seoul

Frieze fair lands in Seoul
WORLD Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

A Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded Tuesday when Israeli troops entered Jenin in the occupied West Bank to carry out a home demolition, the Palestinian health ministry said.

ECONOMY ArcelorMittal to close two blast furnaces

ArcelorMittal to close two blast furnaces

ArcelorMittal, the world’s number-two steel maker, has said it will shut down two of its blast furnaces in Europe over high energy prices and lower demand.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer Merve Tuncel won gold medals in 400, 800 and 1,500 meters freestyle swimming races at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Merve Tuncel has made World swimming history as the first athlete to achieve a hat-trick at the same championship.