Spain targets Airbnb in illegal ads probe

Spain targets Airbnb in illegal ads probe

MADRID
Spain targets Airbnb in illegal ads probe

Spain's leftist government on Wednesday opened an investigation into holiday rental platform Airbnb for allegedly failing to take down adverts for thousands of apartments without a tourist licence.

Mass tourism is a hot topic in Spain, the world's second most-visited country, as foreign visitors fill the coffers of businesses but fuel local anger about unaffordable housing.

The consumer rights authority is investigating a "tourist apartment rental platform" after previous warnings about the adverts went unheeded for several months, the government said in a statement without naming Airbnb.

A source close to the investigation and the California-based company told AFP the probe targeted Airbnb.

The social rights and consumer ministry said the failure to comply was punishable by fines of up to 100,000 euros ($104,000) or "four to six times the illicit profit made".

Airbnb said it would appeal against the investigation and "always asks hosts to confirm they have the necessary permits and comply with local regulations before advertising themselves on the platform."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

LATEST NEWS

  1. Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

    Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

  2. CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

    CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

  3. Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

    Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

  4. German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors

    German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors

  5. European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye

    European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye
Recommended
Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024

Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024
Türkiye’s external assets rise to $367 billion as of October

Türkiye’s external assets rise to $367 billion as of October
Şimşek visits Oman to boost economic ties

Şimşek visits Oman to boost economic ties
Bosnia Herzegovina buys Turkish armored vehicles for its military

Bosnia Herzegovina buys Turkish armored vehicles for its military
Amazon to produce satellite components in Türkiye

Amazon to produce satellite components in Türkiye
Türkiye to build superconducting chip facility

Türkiye to build superconducting chip facility
Musks possible meddling in UK politics stirs concern

Musk's possible meddling in UK politics stirs concern
WORLD Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka’s navy said on Dec. 19 it was heading to aid a group of around 100 Rohingya refugees from war-torn Myanmar adrift in a fishing trawler off the Indian Ocean island.
ECONOMY Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024

Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024

The transaction volume of mergers and acquisitions in Türkiye rose to $5.5 billion from January to November, doubling from last year, according to a recent report by the KPMG Türkiye services firm.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿