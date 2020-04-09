Spain announces arrival of ventilators from Turkey

  • April 09 2020 09:22:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Spain confirmed April 8 the arrival of ventilators from Turkey.

"Respirators from Turkey are already in Spain. Unloading at the Barajas Airport," the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter while it shared images of a Turkish flagged plane with cargo.

Earlier in the day, the ministry also announced "150 ventilators from Turkey are already on the way, arriving tonight in Spain and to be delivered, as planned, to their final destinations, Castilla y La Mancha and Navarra" autonomous regions.

Last week, speculations rocked Spanish media claiming Turkey "seized and blocked" medical cargo, including 150 respirators purchased by Spain amid COVID-19, intended for Spanish citizens.

Although the claims denied by the Spanish Ministry with an early Saturday statement, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya and her Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu rejected all claims later on Saturday in separate televised speeches, confirming the authorization of the medical supply.

The 3 million ($3.3 million) in medical aid purchased by Castilla y La Mancha and Navarra from a Turkish company was delayed due to restrictions on exports of medical supplies in Turkey that wanted all equipment to combat coronavirus inside the country.

UK thanks Turkey for medical aid

Meanwhile, U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab thanked Turkey on April 8 for sending medical supplies to help it deal with the coronavirus pandemic, according to diplomatic sources.

Raab spoke via telephone to Çavuşoğlu and said the supplies are an "indication of the strong friendship between the two countries."

He also thanked Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his wishes for a speedy recovery to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson was admitted to intensive care on April 6 as his condition deteriorated since being infected with the virus nearly two weeks ago.

The premier asked Raab to take his place when necessary.

Kosovo also appreciated Turkey’s gesture for support.

"We thank #Turkey for their support during this difficult time. Only through solidarity, we can overcome this pandemic," Kosovo's Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu responded on Twitter saying: "In good times&hard times standing by our Kosovar brothers&sisters."

 

