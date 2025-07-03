Sources say work nears completion on new military complex

Sources say work nears completion on new military complex

ANKARA
Sources say work nears completion on new military complex

Rough construction of a sprawling new military complex in the capital Ankara has reached 92 percent completion, Defense Ministry sources said on July 3, as speculation mounts that the site could host the 2026 NATO summit.

The second phase of construction has begun after a tender process carried out by the Housing Development Administration (TOKİ), with the contractor already starting work, officials told reporters during a weekly press briefing.

The Ay Yıldız Joint Command Headquarters — named after the crescent and star of the Turkish flag — is designed to consolidate Türkiye’s defense institutions, including the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the commands of the army, navy and air force.

Spread across 12.6 million square meters, the complex will accommodate up to 15,000 personnel.

In response to reports that the site would host the 2026 NATO summit, officials said, "The decision of where the summit will be held is at the discretion of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan]."

Ankara had been selected over other candidate cities, such as Istanbul and Antalya, partly due to its lower tourism traffic in July, which would ease logistics, daily Milliyet reported earlier this week.

The crescent-shaped central structure of the complex will include five conference halls, with capacities ranging from 251 to 1,680 seats and a 23,000-square-meter ceremonial plaza. A star-shaped reception and exhibition hall will be located at the front of the plaza, serving as a symbolic and functional centerpiece.

The “star” section of the campus is being prepared specifically for the summit, the report said.

Unveiled by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 30, 2021 — the anniversary of Türkiye’s 1922 Great Offensive — the project was described as "a structure that instills fear in enemies and confidence in friends."

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

    Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

  2. Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation

    Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation

  3. Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

    Iran says remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty

  4. Putin, Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

    Putin, Trump discuss Iran and Ukraine in phone call: Kremlin

  5. Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens

    Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens
Recommended
Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation

Recent quakes in Gemlik revive calls for relocation
Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens

Corruption probe into İzmir Municipality deepens
Parliament passes Türkiyes first climate law

Parliament passes Türkiye's first climate law
Erdoğan to attend ECO summit in Azerbaijan

Erdoğan to attend ECO summit in Azerbaijan
Türkiye rejects Israeli calls for annexing West Bank

Türkiye rejects Israeli calls for annexing West Bank
Wildfires rage in western Türkiye as İzmir battles blazes on multiple fronts

Wildfires rage in western Türkiye as İzmir battles blazes on multiple fronts
WORLD Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government

Afghanistan's government said on Thursday that Russia had become the first country to officially recognise its rule, calling it a "brave decision."
ECONOMY UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

UK Parliament roundtable underscores strategic relevance of Middle Corridor

The House of Lords on July 2 hosted a high-level roundtable, titled “Middle Corridor: Strategic Investment and Cooperation Opportunities,” to discuss the growing role of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, widely known as the Middle Corridor.

SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿