Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister

  • March 23 2022 07:00:00

Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister

ISTANBUL
Some 58,000 Ukrainians take shelter in Turkey, says minister

Some 58,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Turkey since the start of the war, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said, adding that Turkey continues to provide humanitarian aid in the conflict zone to displaced people.

“Around 30,000 of those people traveled to Turkey via land routes and entered the country through border crossings in the provinces of Kırklareli and Edirne,” Soylu said during an interview on a private broadcaster TV Net.

Turkey is one of the first countries that have responded to the unfolding humanitarian situation there, the minister stressed.

“Teams from Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority [AFAD] were immediately dispatched to the borders of Romania and Moldova; they have set up tents to help with relief efforts,” Soylu said, adding that 51 truckloads of aid have already been sent to the region.

Turkey and Europe have different approaches toward the issue of migration, the minister said, noting that the country is welcoming refugees from different nations.

Not only Ukrainians but also Russians are seeking refuge in Turkey after the war broke out. It is estimated that some 14,000 Russian citizens have arrived in the country since the start of the conflict.

Turkey host more refugees than any other country in the world, most of them from war-torn Syria.

Soylu recalled that 3.7 million Syrians are living in Turkey. “We are working to improve the conditions in the regions inside Syria near the Turkish border. The refugee flow cannot be slowed unless peace is established there.”

He also said that 80 percent of Syrian refugees live in the addresses they declare to authorities and that work is underway to bring this figure up to 90 percent.

“Some 120,000 to 130,000 are not living at the declared locations. They might have left Turkey for another country,” Soylu said.

Ukrainian ,

ARTS & LIFE Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome

Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome
MOST POPULAR

  1. Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

    Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

  2. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow

  3. Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

    Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

  4. President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

    President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

  5. Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

    Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes
Recommended
President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine
Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges
Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea
Demolition of late Ottoman-era cemetery in Greece draws criticism

Demolition of late Ottoman-era cemetery in Greece draws criticism
Turkish FM addresses diplomats’ meeting in UAE

Turkish FM addresses diplomats’ meeting in UAE
US appreciates Turkey’s mediation in Ukraine crisis

US appreciates Turkey’s mediation in Ukraine crisis
WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Mar. 21, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

The Turkish central government’s gross debt stock hit 2.95 trillion Turkish Liras (about $209 billion) as of the end of February, according to official figures released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 21.
SPORTS Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkey has come to the forefront in the World Curling Championship in Canada after entering into the winter sport of curling professionally just six years ago, with the Canadian press and players praising the Turkish women’s national curling team for their splendid performance.