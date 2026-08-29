Solar plant lights up ancient Tlos theater

MUĞLA

An aerial view shows the newly restored ancient theater of Tlos illuminated at night. (AA Photo)

The Culture and Tourism Ministry officials have launched a solar power system to illuminate the restored ancient theater of Tlos in the southwestern province of Muğla’s Seydikemer district for nighttime visitors.



The comprehensive restoration at the Tlos theater began in January 2023 and concluded this month, combining the structure’s architectural integrity with a sustainable energy model. Backed by the Muğla Governor’s Office and Akdeniz University following over three years of work, the project marks the first time a solar power plant operates specifically for the archaeological site.



“We completed the restoration work we initiated in 2023. While meticulously preserving the architectural integrity of the structure, we realized a first for Tlos. We will utilize solar energy for night lighting,” Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.



The environmentally friendly lighting allows visitors to experience the unique atmosphere of Tlos during the evening hours, Ersoy said. The ministry brings historical areas together with renewable energy systems to carry cultural heritage into the future, he said.



Excavations at the site continue under Professor Taner Korkut from Akdeniz University. The solar-powered night lighting aims to protect tourists from the negative effects of daytime high temperatures during the summer months, increasing the site’s overall contribution to regional tourism by extending visiting hours.

The application will serve as an exemplary model for combining the protection of ancient cities with green energy technologies.



Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry launched the night museum initiative as a pilot program at prominent historical ruins such as Ephesus, Hierapolis and Side in April 2024. The application attracted 395,212 visitors in its first season. Expanding nationwide to offer relief from extreme daytime heat, the initiative drew over 1 million people in 2025.



The 2026 season runs from June 1 to Oct. 1 across more than 20 locations, including Istanbul’s Galata Tower and the ancient theater of Aspendos. Ephesus alone hosted over 213,000 nighttime visitors in the first two months of the summer season. The initiative allows visitors with a Müzekart, a national pass for state-run sites, to enter designated ruins from 7 p.m. until closing time. Guests arriving after ticket sales end at 6:45 p.m. enter under the night program. The ministry suspends night access during previously scheduled events.